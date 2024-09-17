Logitech gaming accessories are up to 50% off for Logi Play days 2024

Amazon is celebrating Logitech's Logi Play days 2024 with epic discounts on Logitech products. Many of our favorite Logitech PC gaming accessories are marked down among today's Amazon deals like like the Editor's Choice Logitech G Pro gaming mouse and wired Logitech G502.

One deal I recommend is the Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse for $100. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design. If you're looking for a premium pro-grade PC gaming mouse for esports, the G Pro Superlight gives you that competitive edge you need when it's game time.

If driving simulators and racing games are your bag, you can get the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals for $299 ($150 off). Leveraging the magical technology of Trueforce force feedback, the Logitech G92 racing wheel and pedals combo gives you the ultimate driving experience in racing simulators like Forza Motorsport.

These are just two of many Logitech deals afoot at Amazon, see more of my favorite discounts below.

Logitech deals at Amazon from $15

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Gaming Mouse: was $159 now $100 @ Amazon

Now $60 below retail, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight is a wireless gaming mouse we highly recommend. This premium pro-grade gaming accessory is lightweight, compact in design, and delivers 70-hour of battery life on a full charge. In our Logitech G Pro X Superlight review, we gave it a stellar rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for its solid build quality, smooth gliding performance, and lightweight design.

Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse: $79 $42 @ Amazon

Save $37 on the Logitech G502 HERO Wired Gaming Mouse and enjoy a solid blend of gamer aesthetics and gaming performance. Its 25K sensor provides accurate precision with 1:1 tracking. Features: 25K sensor for, 1:1 tracking, 11 customizable, programmable RGB lighting effects

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals: was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $150 off the Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals this week. Thanks to Trueforce force feedback this racing wheel and pedals combo affords you the ultimate driving experience in racing simulators like Forza Motorsport. Features: Trueforce force feedback, button mapping, rumble vibration, programmable dual-clutch, on-wheel game controls, works with Windows PC, PS4, and PS5

Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Keyboard: was $79 now $59 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this tenkeyless wired mechanical keyboard from Logitech. Whether you're gaming or working, typing will be comfortable and satisfying with the PBT heat- and wear-resistant keycaps, tactile mechanical switches, and white LED backlighting.

Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Headset: was $249 now $225 @ Amazon

Now $24 off, the Logitech G Pro X 2 builds upon the success of the G Pro X. Engineered in collaboration with pro gamers, it aims to give you the competitive edge that you need to win. If audio performance, long-range, and battery life are important to you, the Logitech G Pro X 2 is the headset you want. Features: 50mm graphene drivers, studio-quality two-way in-game chat, 6mm detachable cardioid boom mic, DTS Headphone X 2.0 7.1 surround -sound, memory foam leatherette earpads, up to 50-hour battery life (rated), works with PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch

Logitech Brio 101 Full HD Webcam: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Lowest price! This limited-time Amazon deal takes $15 off the Logitech Brio 101 Full HD Webcam. For just under $25 you're getting 1080p resolution, auto-light balancing, a built-in microphone, and an integrated privacy shutter. if you're looking for a cheap but good external webcam for school or remote work, the Logitech Brio 101 is worth considering. Features: 1080p resolution, auto-light balance, built-in mic, privacy shutter, USB-A connectivity