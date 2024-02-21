iPad Pro hits lowest price ever its first time this year at Best Buy

Apple 11" iPad Pro M2

Was: $799

Now: $749 @ Best Buy ($699 w/ membership)

Overview: Save $50 on the iPad Pro M2 or $100 with your My Best Buy Plus membership.

Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.

Release date: October 2022

Price check: PC Richard $769 | Amazon

Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro's lowest price ever

Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.

Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.