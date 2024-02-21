iPad Pro hits lowest price ever its first time this year at Best Buy
Pick up the iPad Pro for its lowest price yet with up to $150 off
The best iPad Pro deals are still available today thanks to extended Presidents Day sales. Best Buy continues to slash up to $100 off the excellent iPad Pro — its most loyal customers save an extra $50.
In a rare Apple deal, the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 is on sale for $749 at Best Buy. It usually costs $799, so that's $50 in savings. My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 which drops the iPad Pro M2 to $699 — its lowest price ever! Stack your savings with 20% off a Logitech keyboard folio with your purchase. My Best Buy members save 25%.
My Best Buy Plus costs $49 per year and is the big box retailer's answer to Amazon's Prime membership service. Paid members get exclusive deals like this, 4-free months of Apple TV Plus (valued at $40) , 3-months of YouTube Premium for free (valued at $42), free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows and more. For the discounts and perks you get from having My Best Buy Plus, it may be worth it if you shop at Best Buy often.
Today's best iPad Pro deal
Apple 11" iPad Pro M2
Was:
$799
Now: $749 @ Best Buy ($699 w/ membership)
Overview: Save $50 on the iPad Pro M2 or $100 with your My Best Buy Plus membership.
Features: 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It works with Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2.
Release date: October 2022
Price check: PC Richard $769 | Amazon
Price history: This is the 11-inch iPad Pro's lowest price ever
Reviews: The overall consensus is that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ (12.9") | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a laptop replacement. The iPad Pro is one of the best productivity tablets to buy. Pair it with a keyboard and you have a compact laptop for getting things done on the go.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet mostly for streaming content or internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott