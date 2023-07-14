Hurry! The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is $240 off right now — quantities are limited

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is $240 right now in the PC makers ongoing Black Friday in July sale. Whether you're back to school laptop shopping early or just on the hunt for a new PC, here's a deal you wallet will like.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Slim 3 for just $408 at Lenovo. It normally costs $650, so that's a sweet discount of $240. So if you skipped Amazon's big sale, it's one of the best post- Prime Day laptop deals still available.

Save $240 on the IdeaPad Slim 3 via coupon, "IDEA3BF2" at Lenovo. If you want a capable Windows laptop that you don't have to spend a fortune on, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is one to consider. Quantities are moving fast, so don't hesitate too long.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 is well-equipped for multitasking and productivity to-go. This particular computer is configured with 15.6 (1920 x 1080) 300 nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 3 7330U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. For online courses and remote work video conferencing, you get a 720P HD webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone.

Though we didn't test it, IdeaPad Slim 3 reviews on the product's landing page rate it 4.7 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners who primarily use it for school, browsing and streaming say it's an overall solid laptop. According to customer feedback, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is lightweight, fast and easy to use. Others say the keyboard is a pleasure to type on and the touch-enabled display is crisp.

Port-wise, the IdeaPad Slim 3 offers tons of connectivity options. It has a full function USB-C Gen 1 port, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, an HDMI port and a headphone jack. There's also an SD card on board if you want to expand your storage and manage files.

For just $409, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is worth considering if you're on the hunt for a laptop that's easy on the wallet.

