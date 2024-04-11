How to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds for just $139
Here's how to drop the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to just $139 at checkout
Right now, you can get Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for as low as $139 via Samsung's trade-in program. This is great news if you're looking for a price break on some new wireless earbuds. These normally cost $229, so that's $90 in savings and the lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this year.
Here's how Samsung's trade program works. You'll get an instant discount of $90 when you trade-in your previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple AirPods. Or, trade-in any other older model Samsung earbuds to take $30 off. Don't have any Samsung earbuds to trade-in? No problem. You can still save $20 when you swap any other brand of wireless or wired headphones for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
This is one of the best headphone deals from Samsung's spring savings offers. Whether you want to treat yourself or surprise mom for Mother's Day, you can't go wrong with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
Best Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deal
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds
Was:
$229
Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fmobile%2Faudio%2Fheadphones%2Fgalaxy-buds2-pro-bora-purple-sm-r510nlvaxar%2F%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$139 @ Samsung
Overview:
Save up to $90 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro via Samsung's trade-in program. You'll get the highest value when you trade-in your old Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple AirPods. Trade in any other older model Galaxy Buds and you'll get at least $30. Meanwhile, any wireless or wired earbuds from any other brand will get you an instant $20 discount.
Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistant, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings
Release date: August 2022
Price history: At $90 off with eligible trade-in, this is the lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this year, The lowest ever price recorded for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is $105.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Conversation-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB0B2SH56BZ%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fdib%3DeyJ2IjoiMSJ9.79HkbyzKM1tw8y_2CHKxHN6RXSHU5TEkqNN15qpGcerR47MSUYf9uSNSmN31j--N_0eA2iIuqs9-RK95uArYIPV0leAfqq5b48dt3IgLa3mPqXgWCiXiZgWre09ej9V7KjTfJ5osUzLcYHBzkQxeu2w8TlDAAYURw5Rx-TPSucrBeDflb5vXtze_xHWJ1sKQkYMVM8vwDp1nyOLhSZaiJt1Qxk83y2tLt8eshk9w5DE.9Rcsd_1De3uuFFLbBFBpSo0QWAPXbkNW2pH4q-wOsfo%26dib_tag%3Dse%26keywords%3DSAMSUNG%2BGalaxy%2BBuds%2B2%2BPro%2BTrue%2BWireless%2BBluetooth%2BEarbuds%252C%2BNoise%2BCancelling%252C%2BHi-Fi%2BSound%252C%2B360%2BAudio%252C%2BComfort%2BIn%2BEar%2BFit%252C%2BHD%2BVoice%252C%2BConversation%2BMode%252C%2BIPX7%2BWater%2BResistant%252C%2BUS%2BVersion%252C%2BBora%2BPurple%26m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26qid%3D1712845745%26refinements%3Dp_6%253AATVPDKIKX0DER%26sr%3D8-1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $189 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-buds2-pro-true-wireless-earbud-headphones-bora-purple%2F6510541.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $189
Reviews: In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/samsung-galaxy-buds2-pro-launched" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hands-on review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. As our reviewer says, "Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offer all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio."
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/best-picks/best-wireless-earbuds" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-buds-2-pro" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">★★★★½ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-buds-2-pro" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">★★★★½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-buds2-pro-review" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">★★★★
Buy it if: You're a Galaxy phone owner or if Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation, and ambient sound ticks all the boxes for you.
Don't buy it if: You want workout earbuds for jogging, running or rigorous exercises. For a more secure fit, consider the ear hook style <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FPowerbeats-Pro-Totally-Wireless-Earphones%2Fdp%2FB07R5QD598%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PowerBeats Pro or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09JL41N9C%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Beats Fit Pro which have a wing-tip design.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
