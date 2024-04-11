How to get Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds for just $139

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Wireless Earbuds

Was: $229

Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fus%2Fmobile%2Faudio%2Fheadphones%2Fgalaxy-buds2-pro-bora-purple-sm-r510nlvaxar%2F%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$139 @ Samsung

Overview:

Save up to $90 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro via Samsung's trade-in program. You'll get the highest value when you trade-in your old Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 or Apple AirPods. Trade in any other older model Galaxy Buds and you'll get at least $30. Meanwhile, any wireless or wired earbuds from any other brand will get you an instant $20 discount.

Features: Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, 24-bit audio, IPX7 water-and-sweat resistant, on-ear call, mute, voice assistant, and volume controls, up to 5 hours of battery life with ANC on or 8 hours of battery life with ANC off (up to 30 with included case) works with Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings

Release date: August 2022

Price history: At $90 off with eligible trade-in, this is the lowest price I've seen for the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro this year, The lowest ever price recorded for Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is $105.

Price check: Amazon $189 | Best Buy $189

Reviews: In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/samsung-galaxy-buds2-pro-launched" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="samsung.com"">Galaxy Buds 2 Pro hands-on review, we liked their sleek, cute, and compact design. As our reviewer says, "Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro offer all the features you've come to expect from a premium pair of earbuds (ANC, Ambient Mode, seamless pairing and switching) and adds the potentially game changing Hi-Fi audio that's made sweeter with 360 audio."

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You're a Galaxy phone owner or if Hi-Fi sound, enhanced 360-degree audio, active noise-cancellation, and ambient sound ticks all the boxes for you.

Don't buy it if: You want workout earbuds for jogging, running or rigorous exercises. For a more secure fit, consider the ear hook style PowerBeats Pro or Beats Fit Pro which have a wing-tip design.