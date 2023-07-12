Act fast! Get $200 off this epic RTX 4070 gaming laptop before Prime Day ends

Today is the last day to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals; we have a great one for you. This HP Omen Transcend 16-inch gaming laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512Gb GB of storage, and potent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRam to make sure you can take on any game imaginable.

This HP Omen comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz refresh rate display, so you will enjoy the buttery smooth image and video rendering while gaming. However, this is a bundle, so you also get this snazzy HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming headset with a built-in microphone.

If you're looking to take your gaming to the next level, this HP Omen Transcend is an excellent choice, and you can save $200 on it right now at Amazon.