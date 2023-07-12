Act fast! Get $200 off this epic RTX 4070 gaming laptop before Prime Day ends

By Mark Anthony Ramirez
published

Pick up this HP Omen gaming laptop bundle and save $200 @Amazon!

How about “Act fast! Get $200 off this epic RTX 4070 gaming laptop before Prime Day ends
(Image credit: Future)

Today is the last day to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day deals; we have a great one for you. This HP Omen Transcend 16-inch gaming laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512Gb GB of storage, and potent Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRam to make sure you can take on any game imaginable. 

This HP Omen comes with a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz refresh rate display, so you will enjoy the buttery smooth image and video rendering while gaming. However, this is a bundle, so you also get this snazzy HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming headset with a built-in microphone. 

If you're looking to take your gaming to the next level, this HP Omen Transcend is an excellent choice, and you can save $200 on it right now at Amazon

HP Omen Transcend Laptop Bundle: $2,049.99

HP Omen Transcend Laptop Bundle: $2,049.99 $1849
This HP Omen has an Intel Core i7-13700HX XPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD Storage. You also get the HyperX Cloud II Core Wireless Gaming Headset. Save $200 and snag this gaming beast at Amazon for $1,849.

Mark Anthony Ramirez
Mark Anthony Ramirez

Mark has spent 20 years headlining comedy shows around the country and made appearances on ABC, MTV, Comedy Central, Howard Stern, Food Network, and Sirius XM Radio. He has written about every topic imaginable, from dating, family, politics, social issues, and tech. He wrote his first tech articles for the now-defunct Dads On Tech 10 years ago, and his passion for combining humor and tech has grown under the tutelage of the Laptop Mag team. His penchant for tearing things down and rebuilding them did not make Mark popular at home, however, when he got his hands on the legendary Commodore 64, his passion for all things tech deepened. These days, when he is not filming, editing footage, tinkering with cameras and laptops, or on stage, he can be found at his desk snacking, writing about everything tech, new jokes, or scripts he dreams of filming. 