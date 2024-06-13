Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds reach all-time low price in short-term Amazon deal

If you've been looking for an excuse to enhance your audio experience, Bose has a reputation for high-quality audio with long-term comfort, and the newly released Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are no exception.

And right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds in Black for $239 at Amazon. Normally retailing at $299, this is a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds.

Though their breakthrough spatial audio is already impressive, quality audio isn't the only thing these earbuds have to boast about. According to most reviews, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is out of this world, and the transparency mode feels natural as well. Plus, since they're designed for long-term wear, the comfort will have your ears singing your praise. No, we're pretty sure that's not tinnitus.

Looking for something a little more snazzy? Check out the Moonstone Blue or White Smoke colors for $249 instead. Whether you opt for the classic Black or one of the more fashionable colors, you're still getting one of the best headphone deals of the summer!

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deal