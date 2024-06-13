Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds reach all-time low price in short-term Amazon deal
If you're looking to tune-out, it may be time to tune-in
If you've been looking for an excuse to enhance your audio experience, Bose has a reputation for high-quality audio with long-term comfort, and the newly released Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are no exception.
And right now you can get the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds in Black for $239 at Amazon. Normally retailing at $299, this is a $60 discount and the lowest price we've seen for these earbuds.
Though their breakthrough spatial audio is already impressive, quality audio isn't the only thing these earbuds have to boast about. According to most reviews, the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is out of this world, and the transparency mode feels natural as well. Plus, since they're designed for long-term wear, the comfort will have your ears singing your praise. No, we're pretty sure that's not tinnitus.
Looking for something a little more snazzy? Check out the Moonstone Blue or White Smoke colors for $249 instead. Whether you opt for the classic Black or one of the more fashionable colors, you're still getting one of the best headphone deals of the summer!
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds deal
New Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Was: $299 Now: $239 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $60 on Bose's newest earbuds in the standard black color. The Moonstone Blue and White Smoke colors are $50 off as well.
Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case)
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds in Black, and the other colors
Price check: Best Buy $249
Reviews: We haven't had the chance to test them, but according to our sister sites, these latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds are worthy of a solid 4 out of 5-stars rating.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're an audiophile who wants top-tier noise-cancelling, long-term comfort, and enjoy to customizing your music
Don't buy it if: You rely on wireless charging options since the included case does not support wireless charging. Consider instead the AirPods Pro 2 or Galaxy Buds Pro 2 which work with Qi wireless charging pads.
