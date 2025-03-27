Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend

The Beats Studio Pro is one of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones.

Beats Audio deals at Best Buy slash up to $170 off Apple's other best-selling headphones and earbuds. One deal I'm excited to share takes nearly half off one of our favorite headphones.

Currently, you can get the Beats Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones for $179 ($170 off) at Best Buy. That's just $10 shy of their record-low price and one of the best headphone deals I've seen during this first quarter of the year.

Launched in July 2023, the Beat Studio 3 is still one of the best headphones worth buying in 2025.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, our audio expert called them "Apple's best headphone value" and rated them 4 of 5 stars. Compared to the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro offers better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less money.

If you're on a smaller budget and can live without noise-canceling, I recommend the Beats Solo 4 for $129 ($70 off). Released in May 2024 the Beats Solo 4 has earned high praise from industry experts and consumers alike.

While they're not on sale, the $249 Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds includes freebies. New and returning subscribers gat 3 months of Apple Music for free whereas 3 months of free Apple Fitness+ is afforded to new subscribers only.

If you're on the hunt for headphones that stay in your ears when you're running, at the gym, or just out and about, the Powerbeat Pro 2 is you.

They're the most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet with secure-fit earhooks that stay put as you train. Design engineers conducted over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

These are just a few Beats headphones to consider adding to your cart. See all five of my recommendations below.

Best Buy's Beats Audio sale ends March 29.

Top 5 Beats Audio deals from Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $180.50 at Best Buy This epic Beats Audio deal from Best Buy takes $170 off the Beats Studio Pro. They're one of our favorite headphones and the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. Based on our comparison, the Beats Studio Pro offered better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less money. In our Beats Studio Pro review. we rated them 4 of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 at Best Buy. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Best Buy If wireless earbuds are on your spring tech refresh checklist, save $20 on the Beats Solo Buds at Best Buy. The most compact earbuds in the Beats family, the Solo Buds, are tiny yet mighty. Engineered with dual-layer drivers and custom microphones, they minimize micro-distortions to deliver high-fidelity sound and excellent call quality. Features: Custom acoustic drivers, custom-designed microphones and noise-learning, dual-layer drivers, one-touch seamless pairing with iOS and Android devices

Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 at Best Buy Best Buy knocks $40 off the Beats Studio Buds Plus for a limited time.. Though we didn't get to test them, our sister sites gave them high ratings. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode. Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode