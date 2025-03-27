Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend

Deals
By published

Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear.

Beats Studio Pro headphones on a wooden table next to a laptop.
The Beats Studio Pro is one of our favorite noise-cancelling headphones. (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Beats Audio deals at Best Buy slash up to $170 off Apple's other best-selling headphones and earbuds. One deal I'm excited to share takes nearly half off one of our favorite headphones.

Currently, you can get the Beats Studio Pro Noise Cancelling Headphones for $179 ($170 off) at Best Buy. That's just $10 shy of their record-low price and one of the best headphone deals I've seen during this first quarter of the year.

Launched in July 2023, the Beat Studio 3 is still one of the best headphones worth buying in 2025.

In our Beats Studio Pro review, our audio expert called them "Apple's best headphone value" and rated them 4 of 5 stars. Compared to the AirPods Max, the Beats Studio Pro offers better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less money.

If you're on a smaller budget and can live without noise-canceling, I recommend the Beats Solo 4 for $129 ($70 off). Released in May 2024 the Beats Solo 4 has earned high praise from industry experts and consumers alike.

While they're not on sale, the $249 Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds includes freebies. New and returning subscribers gat 3 months of Apple Music for free whereas 3 months of free Apple Fitness+ is afforded to new subscribers only.

If you're on the hunt for headphones that stay in your ears when you're running, at the gym, or just out and about, the Powerbeat Pro 2 is you.

They're the most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet with secure-fit earhooks that stay put as you train. Design engineers conducted over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

These are just a few Beats headphones to consider adding to your cart. See all five of my recommendations below.

Best Buy's Beats Audio sale ends March 29.

Top 5 Beats Audio deals from Best Buy

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $180.50 at Best Buy

This epic Beats Audio deal from Best Buy takes $170 off the Beats Studio Pro. They're one of our favorite headphones and the best AirPods Max alternatives to buy. Based on our comparison, the Beats Studio Pro offered better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility for less money. In our Beats Studio Pro review. we rated them 4 of 5 stars, citing their decent ANC, balanced sound, good call quality, and improved battery life over the previous-gen Beats Studio headphones.

Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

View Deal
Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129 at Best Buy

Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 at Best Buy. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound.

Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

View Deal
Beats Solo Buds
Beats Solo Buds: was $79 now $59 at Best Buy

If wireless earbuds are on your spring tech refresh checklist, save $20 on the Beats Solo Buds at Best Buy. The most compact earbuds in the Beats family, the Solo Buds, are tiny yet mighty. Engineered with dual-layer drivers and custom microphones, they minimize micro-distortions to deliver high-fidelity sound and excellent call quality.

Features: Custom acoustic drivers, custom-designed microphones and noise-learning, dual-layer drivers, one-touch seamless pairing with iOS and Android devices

View Deal
Beats Studio Buds Plus
Beats Studio Buds Plus: was $169 now $129 at Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $40 off the Beats Studio Buds Plus for a limited time.. Though we didn't get to test them, our sister sites gave them high ratings. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode.

Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode

View Deal
Powerbeats Pro 2
Powerbeats Pro 2 : $299 at Best Buy

Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most advanced Beats sports-centric headphones yet, with secure-fit earhooks that stay locked in as you train. With over 1,500 hours of athlete testing to help ensure a secure, comfortable fit for any ear shape and intensity level.

View Deal
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Headphones
Beats Studio Pro headphones on a wooden table next to a laptop.
Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend
Beats headphones epic deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
Apple Event Oct 18 2021
Future Apple AirPods may detect health issues using AI
Apple Airpods Pro 2
AirPods are finally stealing one of Google and Samsung's best features
White Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds against a blue gradient background with epic deal badge.
AirPods Pro 2 just dropped $80 in time for your spring tech refresh
White Sony Ult Wear headphones, black Sony Linkbuds Fit earbuds, blue Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, and white Sony WF-C700 against a blue gradient background
7 Sony headphone deals I'd grab if I wanted to upgrade my audio gear
Latest in Deals
Beats Studio Pro headphones on a wooden table next to a laptop.
Best Buy is slashing up to $170 off Beats audio gear for a limited time, here are 5 deals I recommend
Gray MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop against pink and blue gradient background.
Hurry to score $470 off this RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop at Newegg
Silver Surface Laptop 7 laptop against a blue gradient background.
Amazon Big Spring Sale continues with $250 price slash on the Surface Laptop 7
Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro
We love the M3 MacBook Pro design and performance — and it just got a deep discount
The HP Victus 16 on a wood table with a blue duotone background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
More about headphones
Beats headphones epic deals

Amazon's Big Spring Sale takes up to 50% off Beats headphones, here are 7 deals I recommend
Apple Event Oct 18 2021

Future Apple AirPods may detect health issues using AI
Gray MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop against pink and blue gradient background.

Hurry to score $470 off this RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop at Newegg

See more latest
Most Popular
Gray MSI Thin A15 gaming laptop against pink and blue gradient background.
Hurry to score $470 off this RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop at Newegg
Apple MacBook Pro M3 Pro
We love the M3 MacBook Pro design and performance — and it just got a deep discount
Silver Surface Laptop 7 laptop against a blue gradient background.
Amazon Big Spring Sale continues with $250 price slash on the Surface Laptop 7
The HP Victus 16 on a wood table with a blue duotone background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
The HP Victus 16 is one of the best-value gaming laptops I've ever reviewed. And it's $600 off right now.
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 9 against blue gradient background with epic deal sticker.
The excellent Lenovo Legion 5i RTX 4070 gaming laptop hits its lowest price since Prime Day for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
The Kindle Colorsoft ereader in front of an orange background beside a Laptop Mag deals icon
Upgrade your reading experience for less with this Kindle Colorsoft deal for Amazon's Spring Sale!
Apple iPad 10th Generation
iPad 10th Generation is $80 off with two years of AppleCare+ during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Silver HP Laptop with epic deal sticker against a blue gradient background.
This epic Walmart Super Savings Week deal slashes $500 off the HP Envy Laptop 17
The unbelievably compact form of the Mac Mini M4, seen in this animated GIF that shows how heat dissapates through its body, is made possible by the power-efficient performance of Apple silicon combined with an all-new innovative thermal architecture.
The Mac Mini desktop PC is the hipster's choice for best PC. And it's on sale.
Surface Pro 11 with keyboard against pink and blue gradient background with epic deals sticker.
Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal