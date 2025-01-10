Hurry! Get the AirPods Pro 2 for $179 before Amazon's Winter sale ends
The AirPods 2 with USB-C just hit their lowest price of the year during Amazon's Winter Sale on tech.
Right now, you can grab the AirPods Pro 2 for $179 from Amazon. These pro version Apple earbuds normally cost $249, so that's $70 in savings. This marks the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price in 30 days.
By comparison, it undercuts Walmart's current price by $10.
The AirPods Pro 2 offer all the bells and whistles you'd expect from today's premium wireless earbudss. You get active-noise cancellation, water/sweat resistance, 3D sound, personalized spatial audio, and now USB-C charging.
In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we rated the AirPods Pro 2 a perfact 5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. We found their enriched soundtage, personalized Spatial Audio, and impeccable controls most impressive.
On a full charge, the AirPods Pro 2 last up to 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the included charging case.
Alternatively, you can get the latest AirPods 4 with ANC for $169 ($10 off). These last up to 5 hours on a full charge and are slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro 2.
Now $70 off, the AirPods Pro 2 are a wise choice for Apple users in the market for new earbuds. Amazon's Winter Sale ends Sunday, so don't hesitate too long.
Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal
Now $70 off, the AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case just hit a new all-time low price.
Features: Apple H2 Chip, adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, dust, sweat, and water-resistant
Release date: September 2023
Price history: At $179, the AirPods Pro 2 are $20 shy of their all-time low price of $154 we saw on Amazon around Black Friday.
Price check: Best Buy $179
Cheaper alternative: AirPods 4 for $169 ($10 off)
Reviews: In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we gave a rare 5 out of 5-star rating. We were impressed by their personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes, and impeccable controls. Our sister sites agree the AirPods Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Apple ecosystem dwellers.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | What HiFi: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want the best premium noise-cancelling earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if spatial audio and sweat-and-water resistance are important to you.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for sub-$100 earbuds. Consider the Beats Studio Buds for $99 ($50 off), JBL Live Pro 2 for $99 ($50 off), and Jabra Elite 5 for $89 ($60 off).
