Hurry! Get the AirPods Pro 2 for $179 before Amazon's Winter sale ends

The AirPods 2 with USB-C just hit their lowest price of the year during Amazon's Winter Sale on tech.

Right now, you can grab the AirPods Pro 2 for $179 from Amazon. These pro version Apple earbuds normally cost $249, so that's $70 in savings. This marks the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price in 30 days.

By comparison, it undercuts Walmart's current price by $10.

Browse: Amazon's entire sale

The AirPods Pro 2 offer all the bells and whistles you'd expect from today's premium wireless earbudss. You get active-noise cancellation, water/sweat resistance, 3D sound, personalized spatial audio, and now USB-C charging.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we rated the AirPods Pro 2 a perfact 5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. We found their enriched soundtage, personalized Spatial Audio, and impeccable controls most impressive.

On a full charge, the AirPods Pro 2 last up to 6 hours and up to 30 hours with the included charging case.

Alternatively, you can get the latest AirPods 4 with ANC for $169 ($10 off). These last up to 5 hours on a full charge and are slightly smaller and lighter than the AirPods Pro 2.

Now $70 off, the AirPods Pro 2 are a wise choice for Apple users in the market for new earbuds. Amazon's Winter Sale ends Sunday, so don't hesitate too long.

Today's best AirPods Pro 2 deal