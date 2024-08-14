Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 preorder bonus offer includes a free $30 gift card

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 preorder deals are already here following Tuesday's Google launch event.

For a limited time, get a free $30 Amazon gift card when you preorder the Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $229 at Amazon. The earbuds alone cost $229, so you're getting $30 in free cash to spend on future Amazon purchases.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are the first in the series to feature Google's Tensor A1 chip. They're also the first Buds specifically engineered for Gemini Google's proprietary AI assistant.

Preorders ship to arrive by the PIxel Bud Pro 2's Sept. 26, 2024 release date.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 (2024)

$229 @ Amazon + Free $30 gift card

Priced at $229, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is the brand's best wireless earbuds yet. It brings enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC. Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (AMC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 30 with included charging case)

Slated for a September 26, release date, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 is Google's answer to Apple's AirPods Pro 2.

Over the previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro which we loved, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are 24% lighter and 27% smaller. For a custom fit that is comfortable and stays put, Google design engineers incorporated a new twist-to-adjust stabilizer into the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

For times when you want distraction-free listening, the force of active noise-cancellation (ANC) is strong with this one. Google's Tensor A1 chip's low-latency audio processing intuitively adapts to your environment. That's tech-talk for: You get twice the ANC power over Google's previous-gen pro-grade earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 cancels a broader range of ambient sounds from cars honking on a busy street to people chatting nearby.

Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 also improves upon its predecessor in terms of battery life. The new Tensor A1 chip is so efficient that despite having a smaller form factor, the new Pixel Buds Pro 2 lasts up to 8 hours on a full charge. That's 30 minutes longer than the Pixel Buds Pro.

If the Pixel Buds Pro 2's new features tick all the boxes for you, preorder before Sept. 28 to score a free $30 gift card.