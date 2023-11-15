Google Black Friday deals drop Nov. 16 — here's what's on sale

Google's selection of Black Friday deals are inbound this week! You can expect savings on Nest, Chromecast, and Pixel devices, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more! The savings start on Thursday, Nov. 16 and will continue right through to Cyber Monday on Nov. 27.

Black Friday doesn't officially begin until Nov. 24, but that hasn't stopped online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart from treating us to these iconic yearly savings early with incredible discounts on Google gadgets.

If you're a fan of Google's premium Android offerings, or looking to upgrade your smart home setup, there's never been a better time to invest! Here's a quick look at what to expect when Google's deals go live tomorrow!

Google Black Friday deals — Editor's pick

Google Pixel 8: $699 $549 @ Google

Google Black Friday deals — Pixel Smartphones

Google Pixel 8 Pro: $999 $799 @ Google

Save $200 on the Pixel 8 Pro during the Google Store's Black Friday sales. The Pixel 8 Pro is the Android flagship of choice when it comes to rich feature sets, quality photography results, and cutting edge AI tech for editing, enhancing, and answering life's many mysteries on the go. Features: 6.7-inch, 1-120Hz, HDR, OLED Super Actua display, Google Tensor G3 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage. 50MP main, dual-48MP ultrawide and telephoto, and 10.5MP front cameras with Pro Controls for advanced camera settings like shutter speeds, ISO level, and more. You'll also find familiar Pixel features like Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Ultra HDR, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and more. Temperature sensor, Call Screen, fast charging, Qi-certified wireless charging, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and Google One VPN for no additional cost. Supported by 7 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.

Google Pixel 8: $699 $549 @ Google

Save $150 on Google's latest Pixel 8 smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience powered by Google's all-new Tensor G3 chipset with AI features on board to make the most of every moment. Features: 6.2-inch, 60-120Hz, HDR, OLED Actua display, Google Tensor G3 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage. 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10.5MP ultrawide cameras with Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, Ultra HDR, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and more. Fast charging, Qi-certified wireless charging, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and Google One VPN for no additional cost. Supported by 7 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.

Google Pixel 7a: $499 $374 @ Google

Save $125 on Google's impressive budget-friendly Pixel 7a smartphone during the Google Store Black Friday sales. Enjoy a top-tier Android and photography experience for less with the Pixel 7a's rich features and smooth performance. It's the Pixel experience you love, at a price you can't argue with. Features: 6.1-inch, 90Hz, HDR, OLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. 64MP main, 13MP ultrawide, and 13MP front cameras with Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Portrait Mode, and more. Fast charging, Qi-certified wireless charging, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and Google One VPN for no additional cost. Supported by 5 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.

Google Pixel Fold: $1,799 $1,399 @ Google

Save $400 on Google's foldable smartphone during its Black Friday sales. The Pixel Fold is the first of Google's foldable lineup and its coming crashing down in price in time for Thanksgiving. Features: 5.8-inch external, 7.6-inch internal, 120Hz, HDR, pOLED display, Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB storage. 48MP main, 10.8MP ultrawide, 10.8MP x5 telephoto and 8MP, 9.5MP front cameras with Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Portrait Mode, and more. Fast charging, Qi-certified wireless charging, fingerprint unlock, face unlock, and Google One VPN for no additional cost. Supported by 5 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.

Google Black Friday deals — Pixel Tablet

Google Pixel Tablet: $499 $399 @ Google

Save $100 on Google's tablet slash smart home hub display the Pixel Tablet during the Black Friday sales period. The Pixel Tablet is everything you love about the Pixel experience, but bigger, longer lasting, and easier to enjoy than ever before. Whether docked in Hub Mode or in your hand, the Pixel Tablet is a flagship Android experience with Chromecast built-in and excellent connectivity with Nest and other Pixel devices. Features: 10.95-inch, LCD display, Google Tensor G2 processor, Titan M2 security co-processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage. 8MP main and 8MP rear cameras with Real Tone, Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Long Exposure, Portrait Mode, and more. Charges via USB-C or the included Charging Speaker Dock. Supported by 5 years of OS, security and Feature Drop updates.

Google Black Friday deals — Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199 $119 @ Google

Save $80 on the Pixel Buds Pro wireless earphones during the Black Friday Google sales. These wireless earbuds feature a premium design with a comfortable fit alongside an up to 31-hour battery life with Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal. Smart insights on how you use your Pixel Buds Pro helps to protect your hearing in the long-term, and with double the bandwidth your calls will sound clearer and crisper than ever before. Price check: Amazon $119| Walmart $119

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 $59 @ Google

Save $40 on the Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earphones during Google's Black Friday sales. The Pixel Buds A-Series offer a snug and secure fit that won't budge even when you're at your most active. Google's Pixel Buds provide you with clear calls, premium playback with powerful bass and crisp highs, Adaptive Sound dynamic volume, and Google Assistant support anywhere and everywhere you go alongside an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

Google Pixel Watch: $279 $199 @ Walmart

Save $80 on the Google Pixel Watch with Google's Black Friday deals. The Pixel Watch is a sleek, stylish, minimalist smartwatch featuring a rich 320 ppi AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. Onboard sensors offer a compass and altimeter for expanded GPS navigation, along with blood oxygen and optical heart rate sensors for health tracking. The Pixel Watch also allows you to use your favorite Google services on the go, such as Google Maps, Wallet, Messages, and Assistant – all managed by the zippy Exynos 9110 SoC and Cortex M33 co-processor housed within.

Google Black Friday deals — Nest products

Google Nest Cam (battery): $179 $119 @ Google

Save $60 on Google's battery-operated Nest Cam during the Black Friday sales event. The Nest Cam works anywhere you need it, indoors or out! If anything happens you'll be alerted from the Google Home app and be able to check in on your feed in an instant. Secure your home the smart way with a Nest Cam today!

Google Nest Wifi Pro (3-pack): $399 $279 @ Google

Save $120 on this 3-pack of Nest Wifi devices to keep your home's internet coverage in top form with super-fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6E. Each nest router provides up to 2,200 square feet of fast mesh Wi-Fi with unique custom options for the places you need them most.