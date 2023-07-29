Going back to school? Here are 17+ deals I recommend

The best back to school sales this weekend offer epic discounts on must-have tech for students and teachers. August is back to school and now is the time to shop back to school deals on laptops, Apple gear, tablets, phones, and more.

Dell's back to school sale for example, offers sitewide savings on must-have tech for college students and educators. As part of the sale, you can pick up the best-selling Dell XPS 13 Laptop for $849. That's $100 off its former price of $949 and one of the best back to school laptop deals out there.

We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD.

One of the best overall laptops to buy, the Dell XPS 13 is a solid buy if you're looking for a capable machine.

Shop the best back to school sales this weekend and 17+ recommended deals below.

Best back to school sales this weekend

Best back to school deals this weekend

Dell XPS 13 9315: $949 $849 @ Dell

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $569 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the excellent Acer Chromebook Spin 714, our favorite convertible Chromebook. This sleek, premium 2-in-1 Chromebook's flexible hinges let you convert it into a tablet or use it in tent mode to view movies and videos. It packs a 14-inch (1920 X 1200) touch screen, 3.3-GHz Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 256GB SSD. If you're looking for a flexible Windows or Mac alternative, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is a solid choice.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: $1,199 $949 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 2023 Samsung Galaxy Book 3 and snag it for just $5 shy of lowest price ever. Great for students, teachers and anyone who's looking for a powerful Ultrabook. It has 15.6-inch FHD LED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ Applew/ free $150 Apple Gift Card

Students save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 at the Apple Education Store. And for a limited time, get a free $150 Apple gift card with your purchase. The 15-inch MacBook Air features a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core chip, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers.

Apple iPad Pro: from $749 @ Apple Education Store

Students, teachers, parents and faculty get instant savings on the iPad Pro at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free gift card valued at up to $100. The base model iPad Pro deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

Logitech MK470 Slim Combo: $39 $29 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the Logitech MK470 Slim Wireless Keybiard and Mouse Combo. This bundle includes a Logitech keyboard and Logitech M350 Pebble wireless mouse. The kit's simple plug-and-play USB receiver is easy to set up and covers a range of 10 feet. It works with Windows and Chrome OS devices.

Herschel Little America Backpack: $68 $56 @ Amazon

Save $12 on the Herschel Little America Backpack. This 25L pack features a roomy interior, padded, fleece-lined 15-inch laptop sleeve, and inner media pocket with headphone port. It also has a small front pocket with hidden zipper and key clip for stashing items you want to access quickly. The bag's drawstring closure and magnetic buckle keeps your items secure. Made from 600D polyester, the Herschel Little America Backpack is built rugged to withstand heavy use.

HP 27h 1080p Monitor: $229 $159 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the HP 27h 27-inch FHD monitor. It has a 1920 x 1080-pixel 75Hz IPS panel, built-in dual 2W speakers and AMD FreeSync. This means you can count on smooth, fluid graphics in clear detail whether you're streaming content of gaming.

Dell 14-inch Portable Monitor C1422H: $359 $269 @ Dell

Save $90 on the Dell Portable Monitor for a second screen experience. Enjoy dual-screen productivity anywhere with this ultralight, ultrathin 14” FHD portable monitor, weighing less than a pound and a half and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. This 14-inch 1080p 300-nit display connects to your laptop via USB and supplies you with 2 x USB-C/DisplayPort 1.2 Alt Mode ports. At just 1.3 pounds, it easily fits into your bag or backpack. It's the perfect companion for your Dell XPS or Dell Inspiron laptop.

Samsung USB-C Flash Drive: $23 $16 @ Amazon

Save $7 on the portable Samsung Type-C Flash Drive. With transfer speeds up to 400MB/s, this portable NAND drive transfers 4GB worth of files in 11 seconds. Samsung's Type-C Flash Drive is waterproof, shock-proof, magnet-proof, temperature-proof and X-ray-proof. Plus, it's backed by Samsung's 5-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield 1TB: $109 $89 @ Samsung

Save $20 on the Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield. Tough, fast and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles and more. Transfer massive files in seconds with sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

Wavlink USB-C Docking Station 4K Triple Display: $129 $89 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the Wavlink USB-C Docking Station 4K Triple Display. With 130W PD3.0 pass-through charging port, this 13-port dock provides up to 100W of power delivery to your laptop. This is a must have for your laptop since it quickly charges connected devices while displaying or transferring data.

Motorola Edge 2022 Unlocked: $599 $249 @ Amazon

Save 58% on the 2022 Motorola Edge. It features a 6.6-inch (2400 x 1080) 144Hz OLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 1050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The Motorola also features a 50MP rear camera, 120-degree wide-angle camera and 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones: $329 $279 @ Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 are among the best noise-cancelling headphones to buy. These Editor's Choice Bose 'phones are among the best wireless headphones to buy. They boast class-leading noise cancellation, a durable, comfortable design, and up to 24 hours of battery life. This deal is also available at Best Buy.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds, featuring powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

Garmin Venu 2 Smartwatch: $399 $261 @Walmart

Save $138 on the Garmin Venu 2. This GPS smartwatch features advanced health monitoring and fitness features to help you stay on top of your wellness. You get animated workouts and over 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps. Price check: $349 at Amazon