T-Mobile back-to-school deals: Get a free iPhone 15, Galaxy S24 or Pixel 8 when you do this

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone, T-Mobile back-to-school deals offer some fantastic deals at the moment that could net you a flagship smartphone like the iPhone 15 pro or Samsung Galaxy S24 for free if you trade in your old device.

Smartphones are expensive, and with new models released every year, it can be tough to keep up with the current tech without putting a major hole in your wallet.

Fortunately, phone carriers in the U.S. offer upgrade paths, letting you trade in your old handset for the latest model at a hefty discount. T-Mobile is one such provider, and their latest round of back-to-school offers can net you some of the best smartphones of 2024 including the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S24, and Google Pixel 8.

If you don’t need a top-of-the-line phone, they’ve also got some great offers on some cheaper handsets like the Samsung Galaxy A15, and the older iPhone 14 — it might be last year’s model but it’s still a fantastic phone today.

Most of these deals will require you to trade in your old handset, and all of them will require you to either sign up for a new T-Mobile plan or have an existing plan with them. And if none of these strike your fancy, check out our best phone deals page for more great offers on handsets.

Here's what T-Mobile's back-to-school deals have to offer:

T-Mobile back-to-school deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro:$1000 $0 @T-Mobile

Save up to $1000 when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. The size of the discount depends on how modern the phone you’re trading in is, but if you’re looking to upgrade from last year’s model, this is basically free. The deal is paid via 24 monthly bill credits. Features: 6.1‑inch (2556 x 1179) OLED display, A17 Pro Chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage (up to 1TB), Pro camera system, 48MP main camera with 12MP ultrawide lens, 12MP 3x Telephoto lens and 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera.

Apple iPhone 15: $830 $0 @T-Mobile

This is the same deal as above, but for the entry model iPhone 15. Otherwise, it’s the same rules; you can save up to the full price of the handset — a princely $830 — when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. The deal is paid via 24 monthly bill credits. Features: 6.1‑inch (2556 x 1179) Super Retina XDR display, A16 Bionic Chip, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage (up to 512GB), 48MP main camera with 12MP ultrawide lens, 12MP TrueDepth Front Camera.

Apple iPhone 14:$730 $0 @T-Mobile

If you don’t have an up-to-date handset to trade in and still want to get in on the free smartphone action, then you can also get the same deal on the iPhone 14. Other than the main camera, there isn’t much difference between the two phones and you only need $730 of trade-in value to get it for free. As with the other deals, this offer applies when you trade in an eligible device and add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next, and your discount is paid via 24 monthly bill credits. Features: 6.1‑inch (2532 x 1170) OLED display, A15 Bionic Chip, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (up to 512GB), 12MP main camera with 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP TrueDepth front camera.

Samsung Galaxy S24: up to $800 off @ T-Mobile

If you’re more of an Android fan, T-Mobile also has some great trade-in deals on some of the best Android smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S24 and S23. If you’re a new T-Mobile customer you can get either of these phones free when you add a line on Go5G Plus or Go5G Next. Existing customers can also save up to $800 with a trade-in. And once more, say it with me, with these deals your discount is paid via 24 monthly bill credits. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Google Pixel 8: up to $800 off @ T-Mobile

The Google Pixel 8 came out last year and impressed reviewers with its sleek design, long-lasting battery and AI-enhanced camera. Now you can grab one for free if you sign up for a new Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plan with T-Mobile. If you're already with T-Mobile, don't worry — you can still save up to $800 when you trade in your old handset. As always, the discount is paid via 24 monthly bill credits Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G: $300 $0 @ T-Mobile

The Samsung Galaxy A15 is one of the best budget smartphones you can buy right now, but who needs to buy it when you can get it for free. Simply sign up to a new line on any plan with T-Mobile — no trade is required. As with all these deals, you pay up front and receive the cost back via 24 monthly bill credits. Features: 6.5'' Infinity-U (2400 x 1080) S.AMOLED display, Octa-Core 2.2GHz processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, 50MP main camera with 5MP ultrawide, 2MP macro, and a 13MP front camera.