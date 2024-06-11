Walmart Sony Days of Play sale: Score deals on PS5 Slim, PSVR 2, games from $10

Good news for PlayStation fans. Walmart's Sony Days of Play sale continues to slash prices on PS5 consoles, games, and accessories. The sale ends June 12 which means you still have time to score huge savings.

As part of the sale, you can get the Sony PS5 Slim Console for $449 ($50 off) or the digital model PS5 Slim for $399 ($50 off). These are the lowest prices I've seen for these slender PS5 systems since they launched in November 2023.

Just about the only major difference between the Slim and the original PSS is its new svelte form factor.

If you're already a proud PS5 owner, get the most out of your system and enable VR gameplay. Act fast to save $100 on the Sony PlayStation VR2 Headset in Walmart's Sony Days of Play sale. This unprecedented discount drops it to an all-time low price of $449 making it one of the best gaming deals of this era.

Since the PS5 Slim is backward compatible, it plays both PS4 and PS5 discs. With Walmart now offering now PlayStation games for as low as $9.99, now is a great time to rack up.

Some of the popular titles on sale are Until Dawn-PlayStation Hits for $9.99 ($19 off). Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for $49 ($20 off), MLB The Show for $49 ($20 off), The Last of Us Part II for $39 ($10 off), and The Last of Us Part I for $39 ($30 off), the latter which was made into a riveting HBO series.

Spice up your library with some of our favorite games like Gran Turismo 7 for $39 ($30 off), God of War Ragnarok for $39 ($30 off), and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Why wait for July's Amazon Prime Day sale to pick up a PS5 console or stock up on cheap video games? Walmart's Sony Days of Play sale features fantastic deals that will drop your jaw.

Walmart Sony Days of Play sale deals

Sony PS5 Slim Console (Disc): $499 $449 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Now $50 off, the Sony PS5 Slim console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and 1TB of SSD storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Sony PS5 Slim Console (Digital): $449 $399 @ Walmart

Lowest price! If you prefer disc-less gaming, save $50 on the Sony PS5 Slim digital console. It supports 4K graphics, backward compatibility, and affords you 1TB of storage. Expect lightning-fast load times thanks to a high-speed SSD as well as deeper immersion haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D audio.

Sony PlayStation VR2: $549 $449 @ Walmart

Lowest price! At $100 off, the Sony PlayStation VR2 is cheaper than its ever been. Step into the world of virtual reality with the PlayStation VR2's sense technology: Eye tracking, headset feedback, 3D Audio. and intuitive controls featuring haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection.

The Last of Us Part II: $49 $39 @ Walmart

At $10 off, The Last of Us Part II is worthy addition to your PS5 game collection. From Sony: When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. Confront the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of Ellie's actions.