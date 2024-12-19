Get $30 in free Meta cash with the Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow bundle this holiday season

The new Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is one of the most-wanted gifts of holiday 2024. Meta now sweetens this excellent value even more by throwing in a freebie.

For a limited time, when you buy the 256GB Meta Quest 3S: Batman Arkham Shadow Bundle for $399 from Meta, you'll receive $30 of Meta cash for free. This bundle includes a Meta Quest 3S headset 256GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), a free full-game downloard of Batman: Arkham Shadow, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest Plus (valued at $70 total).

That's a total savings of $100 and one of the best gaming deals I've seen all year.

The virtual spending cash included in this deal can be used in the Meta app store to snag Beat Saber, Blade & Sorcery Nomad, and NFL Pro Era. All priced at just under $30.

Browse: Last-minute gifts at Meta

Alternatively, apply the cash bonus to the Meta Holiday Starter Kit which is currently on sale for $72 ($47 off) and drop it to $42 ($77 off). The 5-in- 1 game bundle includes Synth Riders, Job Simulator, Walkabout Mini Golf, Demeo, and Moss.

One may also want to take advantage of Meta's VR game deals and snag two or more games like The Thrill of the Fight for $6.99 ($3 off), GOLF+ for $19 ($10 off ), and Among Us VR for $5.99 ($4 off). In fact, $30 in free Meta cash goes a long way since Meta's experience library is packed with a wide range of VR games starting from as low as $1.

In our Meta Quest 3S review, we gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid passthrough and hand tracking. It's the most affordable Editor's Choice virtual reality headset. Meta was kind enough to send me a review unit to try for myself and it changed my perspective of VR. Literally and figuratively.

While playing Creed: Rise to Glory Champion Edition with the Meta goggles, I was floored by how realistic it felt. Sure, it's only a game, one that I've previously played on PC and PlayStation. However, the VR version is a whole horse of a different color since it puts you into the game's environment which makes you feel like you're in a real life boxing match.

I was surprised by how nervous, anxious, and excited I felt while trading blows with the muscular, mean-mugging opponent across from me. While I didn't get a chance to play the much raved about Batman: Arkham Shadow game yet, I plan to over the holidays.

At just under $400 this Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle is an excellent value. Especially now that it includes a $30 Meta cash bonus. Act now to have the Meta Quest 3S shipped to arrive at your doorstep before Christmas Day.

This offer ends December 31.

Today's best Meta Quest 3S holiday deal

Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle : was $499 now $399 at Meta Purchase the Meta Quest 3S Batman: Arkham Shadow Bundle before December 31 and get $30 in Quest cash to spend on apps. This bundle includes: a Meta Quest 3S headset 256GB, 2 Meta Quest Touch Plus Controllers (with AA batteries included), 2 x Wrist Straps), a free full-game download of Batman: Arkham Shadow VR, and a 3-month trial of Meta Quest Plus (valued at $70 total). Features: Fresnal lens design, 1832 x 1920-pixel resolution per eye 120Hz LCD, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 740 GPU, 256GB of storage, 4,324 mAh battery, Touch Pro VR controllers Release date: October 2024 Reviews: We gave the Meta Quest 3S our Editor's Choice award for its passthrough, hand tracking, and affordable price point. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You're looking for a last-minute gift for a gamer or someone who hasn't tried VR yet. Or, if you're still sitting on a Quest 2 and want to upgrade. Don't buy it if: You prefer to game on a PC or console and have no interest in the VR platform.