Act fast! Meta Quest 2 just dropped to $199, includes free $50 Target gift card

Target Circle Week deal drops Meta Quest 2 to $199, includes free $50 gift card
Today's Target Circle Week deal of the day features the best Meta Quest 2 deal I've seen in a while. If you've waited this long to pick up our favorite VR headset, here's some incentive. For today only, when you buy the Meta Quest 2 for $199 ($50 off) with Target Circle you'll get a free $50 Target gift card. That's a total savings of $100 since the VR headset alone normally costs $249 and you're getting a $50 bonus gift card. This is one of the best gaming deals I've seen all month. More importantly, it's $3,330 cheaper than the Apple Vision Pro!
Known as the Oculus Quest 2 before the name change in Jan. 2022, the Meta Quest 2 is the cheapest VR headset you can get. It improves upon the 1st generation Oculus VR headset with a higher resolution display and more powerful processor. The Meta Quest 2 headset tracks the movement of both your head and body, translating them in VR with realistic precision.
This is one of the best Meta Quest 2 deals I've seen outside of the holidays and an excellent value for the price. Especially with this limited time freebie.
Today's best Meta Quest 2 deal
Meta Quest 2 VR Headset
Was:
$249Now: <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/221109/81938/2092?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fmeta-quest-2-all-in-one-wireless-vr-headset-128gb%2F-%2FA-83984421" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Target + Free $50 gift card
Overview:
Today only, save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 with Target Circle and get a free $50 Target gift card.
Features: (3664 x 1920) LCD display (1832 x 1920 per eye), Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 SoC, 6GB RAM. 90Hz fresh rate, 256GB of storage.
Release Date: October 2020
Price history: This is one of the Meta Quest 2's lowest prices ever. For context, it hit an all time low price of $170 at Amazon via a third party seller in March 2024.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOculus-Quest-Advanced-All-One-Virtual%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $199 | <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $199 | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=24348&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gamestop.com%2Fconsoles-hardware%2Fvirtual-reality%2Fproducts%2Fmeta-quest-2-virtual-reality-headset---128gb%2F299387.html%3F" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">GameStop $199 | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Foculus-quest-2-standalone%2Fp%2FN82E16826910033%3F" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg $199| <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMeta-Quest-2-All-in-One-Wireless-VR-Headset-128GB%2F723227733%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Walmart $199
Reviews consensus: In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">Meta Quest 2 review, we loved its lightweight, comfortable fit and crisp graphics with little to no blur. It also won us over with its expanded social and sharing capabilities. We gave the Meta Quest 2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">★★★★½ | TechRadar <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">★★★★ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="gamestop.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="target.com"">★★★★
Buy it if: You're ready to jump into the world of virtual reality and want the cheapest VR headset you can get.
Don't buy it if: You have no interest in trying virtual reality and prefer PC, console, or mobile gaming.
