I'm choosing one of these 5 PS5 SSDs for Prime Day

Prime Day is ripe with deals, and we've seen the greatest on gaming laptops, but if your main gaming rig is your PS5, you might want to consider an expansion to your storage.
My PS5's storage is always filling up, and it's especially a struggle because I play so many online multiplayer games that would be incredibly inconvenient to uninstall, so it's time to turn toward another SSD solution.
There are plenty of PS5 SSDs currently on sale, including the internal Samsung 990 PRO w/ Heatsink 2TB SSD for $149 ($115 off) and the external Samsung 4TB SSD for $284 (50% off). You need to figure out how much storage you need and how much you're willing to pay for said storage.
Here's a better look at the best PS5 SSD deals for Prime Day.
Today's best PS5 SSD deals
WD BLACK 1TB SSD (7,300MB/s): $129 $88 @ Amazon
The WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X SSD isn't specifically licensed for the PS5, but considering WD holds the license for the nearly identical drive, you shouldn't worry. This is a great option if you're looking for the most affordable internal SSD that keeps up with the PS5's native speeds. It supports up to a 7,300MB/s transfer rate.
WD BLACK 2TB SSD (7,300MB/s): $229 $160 @ Amazon
The WD_BLACK 2TB SN850P SSD is an officially licensed storage expansion for the PS5. This doesn't really mean a lot in terms of quality of compatibility, but that PlayStation logo is easier to spot when you're shopping for a storage solution. It supports up to a 7,300MB/s transfer rate.
Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD (7,450MB/s): $249 $149 @ Amazon
Some of the fastest SSDs in the industry come straight from Samsung. And the SAMSUNG 990 PRO SSD offers 2TB of storage and speeds up to 7,450MB/s. It does not offer a heatsink, however, which is meant to redirect heat away from the SSD in order to enhance performance.
Samsung 990 PRO w/ Heatsink 2TB SSD (7,450MB/s): $264 $149 @ Amazon
It seems like the difference between the SAMSUNG 990 PRO and the PRO with Heatsink is just the Heatsink. This model starts at a higher price, but it's on sale for the same exact price ($149). That makes this a better deal, but the Heatsink does add bulk to it. This is a 2TB drive and it offers speeds up to 7,450MB/s.
Samsung T9 Portable 4TB SSD (2,000MB/s): $549 $284 @ Amazon
The SAMSUNG T9 Portable SSD offers a ton of storage, at 4TB, and it's external, so you can transport it with you wherever you go. However, it features only a 2,000MB/s transfer rate. The transfer rate is important because that accounts for loading times and overall performance of your games. If you don't mind less storage, consider an internal SSD.
