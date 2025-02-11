Samsung Odyssey gaming monitors are up to $900 off right now, here are 3 early Presidents Day deals I would grab

Samsung President's Day gaming deals are up for grabs and it's a great time to upgrade your monitor. Act now and save up to $900 on Samsung's top-rated Odyssey gaming monitors.

From now through February 23, you can get yourself a 32-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 Curved Gaming Monitor for $699 ($400 off). This 1000R curvature display features Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 2000, and is AMD FreeSync compatible. That's tech talk which means you can expect stunning visuals, and immersive, lag-free gaming.

Browse: Samsung's Presidents Day sale

If you want an ultrawide big screen monitor and have the desk space and budget for it, the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 Curved Gaming Monitor is down to $1,499 ($400 off). He're you're getting an ultrawide 1800R curvature, a 5,120 x 1,440-pixel resolution, and G-Sync compatibility.

Go even bigger with the massive 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 2 mini-LED Curved Monitor for $1,799($900 off). This is one of the biggest discounts I've seen for this monitor which sold for $2,999 when it first launched last year.

If you missed out on last year's end-of-year discounts, these Odyssey gaming monitor deals are your second chance at huge savings. See today's best Samsung Odyssey monitor deals below and browse Samsung's Presidents Day sale through February 23 for more offers.

Today's best Samsung gaming monitor deals

Samsung Odyssey Neo G7: was $1,099 now $699 at Samsung Save a staggering $400 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 32-inch gaming monitor featuring Quantum Matrix Technology and HDR 2000. It combines a 165Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 1ms response time with Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 10+, and AMD FreeSync. That translates into stunning visuals, and immersive, lag-free smooth gaming. Key specs: 32-inch 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution, 350-nit brightness (1000 peak), 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR 2000, HDR 10+, 16:9 aspect ratio, 1000R curvature, AMD FreeSync compatible

Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED G9 : was $1,899 now $1,499 at Samsung Samsung's Presidents Day sale takes a whopping $400 off the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor (G95SD). It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with an incredibly fast 0.03ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices. Key specs: 49-inch DQHD (5,120 x 1,440) resolution panel, 250-nit brightness, 240Hz refresh rate, .03ms response time, HDR 10+, 32:9 aspect ratio, 1800R curvature, G-Sync compatible