Hurry! Nintendo Switch games are up to 85% off for Cyber Monday, here are 10 deals I'd add to my collection

Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch games slash up to 85% off new and older titles. Now is one of the best times to buy Nintendo Switch games for the cheap to spice up your collection and treat that gamer you know.

As a Switch owner, beyond Nintendo Store deals, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are the best places to score Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals.

One of my favorite finds is Batman: Arkham Trilogy at Best Buy for just $18.99 ($21 off). This is an excellent value because you're getting three games for the price of one, so it's like spending $6.33 on each game.

Batman Arkham: Trilogy includes: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals in town.

Whether you're a Batman fan or buying a gift for a gamer, Batman: Arkham Trilogy is a must-add-to-cart at just under $19.

Other notable Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals include Sonic X Shadow Generations for $29 ($20 off), Just Dance 2025 for $19 at Amazon ($30 off), and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $30 ($30 off) at Walmart.

Latter day digital games are seeing the biggest price cuts at Best Buy. For example, you can get Wolfstein II: The New Colossus for $6 ($34 off). and Doom Eternal Deluxe for $18 ($52 off).

If you're looking for Cyber Monday gaming deals, don't wait; grab these Nintendo Switch game deals before they're gone.

Cyber Monday deal Batman: Arkham Trilogy: was $40 now $19 at Best Buy Best Buy takes $20 off Batman: Arkham Trilogy in this epic Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deal. I especially like this one because you get 3 games in 1, so it's like spending $6 per game. This trilogy includes: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight Price check: Amazon $43 see buying options | Nintendo Store $59

was $49 now $19 at Amazon Dance to chart-topping hits, pop party anthems, all-time classics, viral internet phenomena, and more, including: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Lunch” by Billie Eilish, “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Unstoppable” by Sia

Cyber Monday deal was $49 now $29 at Amazon Now $30 off, Sonic X Shadow Generations for Nintendo Switch is at its best price yet. In this release Moder and Classic Sonic team up to crush Dr. Eggman. If you're a Sonic fan like who me who used to play hours on Sonic on Game Gear or know someone who is, this is a must have for the collection.