Hurry! Nintendo Switch games are up to 85% off for Cyber Monday, here are 10 deals I'd add to my collection
Build your Nintendo Switch game library on a budget with these Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch games slash up to 85% off new and older titles. Now is one of the best times to buy Nintendo Switch games for the cheap to spice up your collection and treat that gamer you know.
As a Switch owner, beyond Nintendo Store deals, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart are the best places to score Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals.
One of my favorite finds is Batman: Arkham Trilogy at Best Buy for just $18.99 ($21 off). This is an excellent value because you're getting three games for the price of one, so it's like spending $6.33 on each game.
Batman Arkham: Trilogy includes: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight. This is one of the best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals in town.
Whether you're a Batman fan or buying a gift for a gamer, Batman: Arkham Trilogy is a must-add-to-cart at just under $19.
Other notable Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deals include Sonic X Shadow Generations for $29 ($20 off), Just Dance 2025 for $19 at Amazon ($30 off), and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for $30 ($30 off) at Walmart.
Latter day digital games are seeing the biggest price cuts at Best Buy. For example, you can get Wolfstein II: The New Colossus for $6 ($34 off). and Doom Eternal Deluxe for $18 ($52 off).
If you're looking for Cyber Monday gaming deals, don't wait; grab these Nintendo Switch game deals before they're gone.
Best Buy takes $20 off Batman: Arkham Trilogy in this epic Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch game deal. I especially like this one because you get 3 games in 1, so it's like spending $6 per game. This trilogy includes: Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arkham Knight
Price check: Amazon $43 see buying options | Nintendo Store $59
Dance to chart-topping hits, pop party anthems, all-time classics, viral internet phenomena, and more, including: “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Lunch” by Billie Eilish, “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga, “Unstoppable” by Sia
Now $30 off, Sonic X Shadow Generations for Nintendo Switch is at its best price yet. In this release Moder and Classic Sonic team up to crush Dr. Eggman. If you're a Sonic fan like who me who used to play hours on Sonic on Game Gear or know someone who is, this is a must have for the collection.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is just $30. This Nintendo Switch exclusive game is the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Shape your destiny as you explore the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the skies above.
Price check: Amazon $49 | Best Buy $49 (Digital) | Nintendo Store $49
This Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal knocks $10 off Balatro: Special Edition for Nintendo Switch. This 2024 game of the year nominee is now at its lowest price ever. Balatro is a hypnotically satisfying deckbuilder where you play illegal poker hands, discover game-changing jokers, and trigger adrenaline-pumping, outrageous combos.
Price check: Amazon $22| GameStop $19| Nintendo Store: $13 (Standard Editon)
Save $25 on Pikmin 4 with this Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday game deal. Explore a plant-centric world and embark on new strategic adventures in Pikmin 4. These small, plantlike creatures with unique abilities. You can have them them grow, pluck, guide, and even use them to overpower enemies.
Price check: Best Buy $39 | Walmart $30 (sold out, check for restocks)
Naruto X: Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections for Nintendo Switch is 67% off for Cyber Monday. This release celebrate the 20th anniversary of Naruto’s anime debut. It's packed with over 130 playable characters, more than any Ultimate Ninja Storm game before.
Price check: Best Buy $29
Save $20 on Super Mario RPG at Walmart. From Nintendo: Enter — or revisit — a world of whimsy with Mario on a quest to repair Star Road and defeat the troublemaking Smithy Gang. Team up with a party of unlikely allies, like the monstrous Bowser and a mysterious doll named Geno, in a story-rich RPG packed with laughs and quirky characters.
Price check: Nintendo Store $59
Save $31 on Prince of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and immerse yourself into a Persian mythological fantasy game. Since its January 2024, it's received rave reviews from satisfied Switch owners. The game's great action, epic boss battles and smooth combat makes it a popular pick up for adventure game lovers.
Price check: Best Buy $19 | Target $39 | Nintendo Store $19 | Walmart $17
Save $29 on Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed. This remake of the 2010 Wii-exclusive platformer classic Epic Mickey was well-received by fans and critics when it launched in April 2024, still enjoying an average audience rating of 4.8 on Google. Returning fans of the original and brand-new players will appreciate the thorough update that makes the game look and feel like it belongs in 2024.
Price check: Best Buy $39
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.