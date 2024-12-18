Act fast to get this exclusive Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle in time for Christmas

Christmas Day is nearly here, and it's crunch time for last-minute shoppers. Fret not if you want a Nintendo Switch under someone's Christmas tree in time for Christmas morning. Currently, Dell offers an exclusive Nintendo Switch bundle that ships before December 25.

Act fast to get the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle with Racing Wheel for $369 from Dell. This bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Cons (valued at $300), a full free game download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (valued at $60), a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (valued at $20), and a Hori Mario Kart Racing Wheel Pro Mini (valued at $70).

We didn’t test the particular Nintendo Switch console in this bundle. However, we gave the Nintendo Switch OLED our Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award for its gorgeous display and extensive game library. It's our favorite gaming tablet with a pair of detachable controllers.

There are many handheld gaming devices out there. The Nintendo Switch, hence its name, lets you switch from playing on your TV to taking your games to go in handheld mode. As a Switch Lite owner who then upgraded to the Switch OLED, I never knew I needed this versatile feature.

The Nintendo Switch in this bundle runs on the same Nvidia Tegra X1 chipset as the Switch OLED. Its battery lasts 4.5 to 9 hours of playtime on a full charge, depending on the game and screen brightness.

So, if you're last-minute holiday shopping for a gamer or want to introduce someone to the world of Nintendo, this Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle is a wise choice.