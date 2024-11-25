Score! Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4070 drops to $879, includes Indiana Jones and the Great Circle for free

Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a gaming laptop. This is good news for your bank account since machines that would normally cost you upwards of $1,000 are deeply discounted.

Here's proof.

One of Walmart's Black Friday deals offers the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4070 GPU for $879. No, that's not a typo. It's a massive savings of $320, chopped down from $1,199, and the lowest price I've seen for this configuration.

What's more, this laptop arrives at your doorstep bearing gifts. You'll get a free full-game download of the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC game. You'll redeem this game via your Nvidia App or Steam Account when it releases on December 9, 2024.

This kind of Black Friday gaming laptop deal is almost too good to be true.

If you don't want to wait, this deal can be yours if the price is right for you.

Today's best Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop deal

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4070: was $1,199 now $879 at Walmart Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4070. We didn't test it, but the Lenovo LOQ earned a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars from our sister sites TechRadar and T3. With solid gaming performance and a fast refresh rate for AAA games, it's an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a fast and responsive laptop that runs cool and quiet. Beyond gaming, it's perfect for video editing and day-to-day multitasking. Features: 15.6-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7435HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. It's outfitted with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and 12GB of dedicated memory for graphics handling. There's also a built-in 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter for Twitch streaming and Zoom calls.

Now, at $320 off, the Lenovo LOQ is an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a laptop capable of graphics-intensive tasks.