I found 3 AMD Radeon RX gaming laptop deals from as low as $449

Save big on AMD Radeon RX 7000 and RX 6000 gaming laptops like the HP Victus 15, Asus Gaming A16, and MSI Bravo 15.

Attention gamers, content creators, and STEM students! Next-gen AMD Radeon 8060S and 9000 series laptops are due out later this year. If you're frugal like me, you know now is an opportune time to score big savings on existing laptops.

Laptops with AMD's previous-gen Radeon RX 7700S or older model RX 6700M and RX 6550M graphics are still great at handling demanding PC games and other graphics intensive applications in 2025.

Personally, I plan to future-proof my gaming desktop with a newer graphics card that supports ray-tracing. Since AMD's announcement earlier this month, I've been pricing RX 6600XT and RX 6700XT GPUs. As expected the prices are plummeting.

The same goes for gaming laptops. Prices start as low as $449 for the Radeon RX 6550M HP Victus 15 at Best Buy. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle homework and gaming, the 15-inch HP Victus is a budget-friendly choice.

If you want something with a little more kick and a bigger screen, I recommend the Asus TUF Gaming A16 with Radeon RX 7700S GPU for just $699 ($400 off) at Best Buy. While we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop to test, we took the Asus TUF Gaming A14 for a spin. We found its gaming performance, build quality, and battery life so impressive that we gave it 4.5 out of 5-stars.

Our review unit had Nvidia's RTX 4060 GPU which is equivalent to the RX 7700S GPU of the laptop in this deal. Expected performance to be on par with that of its rival.

So if you're looking for an affordable means of elevating your gameplay sooner rather than later, don't sleep on the RX 7000 series Asus TUF Gaming A16.

Keep scrolling to browse the 3 AMD Radeon RX gaming laptop deals I found from just $449.

Best AMD Radeon RX gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 RX 6550M : was $799 now $449 at Best Buy Now $350 off, the HP Victus 15-fb2063dx is one of the best sub-$500 gaming laptop deals available now. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit 144Hz anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 7535HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon RX 6550M GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home

MSI Delta 15 RX 6700M: was $1,499 now $939 at Newegg This MSI Delta 15 with RX 6700M graphics is now $560 below its launch price at Newegg via top-rated third party seller Coldriver20 Electronics. Enjoy this gaming laptop for less and take advantage of AMD's impressive graphics and performance-boosting technology like FidelityFX, AMD Smartshift, and Smart Access Memory. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU w/ 10GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home