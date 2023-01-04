Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage 2023 revealed: A new all-AMD powerhouse

Asus is kicking off CES 2023 with a new slate of TUF Gaming laptops with next-gen Intel, AMD, and Nvidia processors, with its shining star, the all-AMD TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition, stealing the spotlight.



Not only is Asus' TUF Gaming A16 come packed with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor and AMD Radeon RDNA3 graphics, but it also features a 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display and a redesigned chassis with a brand-new Sandstorm colorway. What's more, you can also expect new TUF Gaming A15, A17, F15, and F17 laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPUs and up to RTX 4070 GPUs.



We're fans of Asus' lineup of TUF Gaming laptops, including the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022), and it's clear these machines aim to pack a next-gen punch. For a better look at what to expect, we've got you covered below.

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage

The Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition is set to be available in Q1 of 2023, with prices starting at £1,199 in the U.K. (around $1,445). Considering what it boasts under the hood, it could be a contender for one of the best laptops under $1,500.



The A16's first point of interest is its design, which now introduces a new Sandstorm color option that is inspired by "the wastelands of battlefields." The custom anodized aluminum finish is also (fittingly) certified to meet MIL-STD-810H spec, and for those who prefer a low profile, it also comes in a Off Black color option. The chassis is similar to the previous TUF Gaming F15, but this time with a bigger display.

(Image credit: Asus)

Speaking of, you can expect two 16-inch display options. One features a 16-inch QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and AMD FreeSync Premium. As for the other, expect a 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and 100% sRGB gamut coverage.



As for what's under the hood, expect all-things AMD. There's up to an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor, up to an AMD Radeon RDNA3 GPU with 8GB GDDR6 video memory, up to 32GB of DDR5 (4800MHz), and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage. That's quit e bit of power for a laptop just over £1,000.



Asus states the A16 Advantage offers exclusive features like SmartShift and Smart Access Memory that help boost overall graphics performance, while a dedicated MUX Switch paired with AMD Smart Access Graphics makes the most of every frame while reducing latency.

(Image credit: Asus)

As for other features, expect the A16 Advantage to come boasting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, four speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio, and a backlit chiclet keyboard with one-zone white lighting. No flashy RGB, but a nice touch nevertheless.



Ports-wise, expect two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 with DisplayPort 4 and Power Delivery 3.0, a USB-C with USB4 support, HDMI 2.1, a Gigabit Ethernet slot, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. Plus, there's a 90Wh battery to keep this laptop powered on.



We're interested to get our hands on the Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage, but there are a few more TUF Gaming laptops on the horizon delivering more next-gen hardware.

Asus TUF Gaming A15 and A17

Asus is giving its TUF Gaming A15 and A17 an update, too. The new-gen laptops are expected to arrive later in the first quarter of 2023 or in the second quarter, with prices yet to be revealed. You can expect the same design as previous-gen models, but now with next-gen specs.

(Image credit: Asus)

Similar to the A16 Advantage, there's up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processors, but this time you can expect up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPUs. Plus, there's up to 32GB of DDR5 (4800MHz) and up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage.



As for the displays, the A15 comes with either a 15.6-inch FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage, and vIPS-level panel with G-SYNC, or a 15.6-inch QHD with a 165Hz refresh rate with 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The A17 comes with similar configuration choices, including a 17.3-inch FHD, 144Hz, vIPS-level panel with G-SYNC, and a 17.3-inch QHD, 240Hz with 3ms response time and 100% DCI-P3 gamut coverage.

(Image credit: Asus)

Otherwise, the TUF Gaming A15 and A17 comes with all the same specs as the A16, and is expected to be a bit more affordable.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17

Finally, the Asus TUF Gaming F15 and F17 bring the heat with 13th Gen Intel CPUs. Both models are expected to arrive in the first or second quarter of 2023, with prices yet to be revealed. This year’s lineup delivers up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processors and up to RTX 4060 GPUs. Other than this, you can expect similar specs to the A15 and A17.

(Image credit: Asus)

Both the Asus TUF Gaming F15, F17, A15, and A17 feature a MUX Switch with Nvidia Advanced Optimus to increase performance and improve latency. They also come with dual Arc Flow Fans that claim to provide 13% more airflow than their predecessor.



Asus' new collection of next-gen TUF Gaming laptops look to impress, but we won't know how they perform with their new-gen hardware from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia until we get our hands on them. Watch this space.