Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition gets $122 price cut, includes free Smart Caddie app membership

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Pro Edition is the best golf watch to buy if you want to improve your game. For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition for $377 at Samsung. It normally costs $499, so that's $122 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for this titanium golf watch to date. Students and teachers save an extra $42 via Samsung's Education Offer Program, which drops it to $335 ($164 off).

Samsung sweetens the deal even more by throwing in a free Smart Caddie app lifetime membership (valued at $100). That's a total savings of $222 or $286 with the education discount. In terms of deals on wearables, these are among the best we've seen this back to school season.

The Smart Caddie app opens up a world of premium features like pin direction, distances and voice guides to walk you through. It's like having your very own caddie on your wrist. Elevate your golf game with knowledge of over 40,000 courses worldwide, and distance to green and touch targeting features.

Like the standard Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition features a larger 45mm case, auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, and enhanced GPS tracking.

So if you want an everyday wearable for health tracking with golf-specific features, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Golf Edition is worth considering.