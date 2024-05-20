Forget the Surface Pro 10, save $440 on the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard
Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 does double duty as a tablet and laptop, making it the choice device for traveling professionals.
Currently, Best Buy offers the Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard for just $1,099 which knocks a whopping $440 off its normal price. The Surface Pro 9 alone fetches $1,399 whereas the keyboard typically sells separately for $140. This is one of the lowest prices ever for tablet with keyboard and $826 cheaper than the Surface Pro 10 alone from Staples.
Now $440 off, the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard is worth considering if you're looking for a versatile device you can take everywhere. Alternatively, Best Buy offers the standalone Surface Pro 9 for $799 ($300 off).
Had your eye on another Microsoft device? Browse Best Buy's entire Surface device sale for more options.
Today's best Surface Pro 9 with keyboard deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard
Was: $1,539
Now: $1.099 @ Best Buy
Overview
Best Buy is slashing $440 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Tablet with Keyboard bundle for a limited time. This bundle includes: a Surface Pro 9 Tablet (valued at $1,399), Surface Pro 9 Keyboard (valued at $140) and a 30-day free trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $30).
Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with Copilot
Release date: October 2022
Price check: Microsoft $1,279
Price history: It's $200 shy of its lowest ever price which it hit in mid-January 2024.
Reviews: We didn't get to test it, however, Surface Pro 9 reviews at our sister sites average 4 out of 5-stars. The overall consensus is that it's a slim, lightweight Windows tablet/laptop hybrid with great performance.
TechRadar: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★ | T3: ★★★★ | Windows Central: ★★★★★
Buy if: If you're in the market for a travel-friendly 2-in-1 device. With its detachable keyboard and stylus support, the Surface Pro 9 is a great alternative to a traditional laptop or tablet.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like web surfing and streaming content. See our top picks for best tablets for a device that best suits your use case.
