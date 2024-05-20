Forget the Surface Pro 10, save $440 on the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 does double duty as a tablet and laptop, making it the choice device for traveling professionals.

Currently, Best Buy offers the Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard for just $1,099 which knocks a whopping $440 off its normal price. The Surface Pro 9 alone fetches $1,399 whereas the keyboard typically sells separately for $140. This is one of the lowest prices ever for tablet with keyboard and $826 cheaper than the Surface Pro 10 alone from Staples.

Now $440 off, the Surface Pro 9 with keyboard is worth considering if you're looking for a versatile device you can take everywhere. Alternatively, Best Buy offers the standalone Surface Pro 9 for $799 ($300 off).

Had your eye on another Microsoft device? Browse Best Buy's entire Surface device sale for more options.

Today's best Surface Pro 9 with keyboard deal