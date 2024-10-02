If you want to buy a new laptop sooner rather than later, you don't have to wait for next week's Prime Big Deal Days sale to save big. Today, Amazon is offering a huge discount on the excellent Acer Swift X 14, which is one of our top-rated notebooks.

For a limited time, the Acer Swift X 14 is on sale for $1,099 at Amazon. That's $400 less than its normal price of $1,499 and its biggest discount yet. As per my handy price tracker, it's the Acer Swift X 14's lowest price ever on Amazon. If you can't afford to wait, this is one of the best laptop deals you can get before October Prime Day.

In our Acer Swift X 14 review, we praise the laptop's fast performance, powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 graphics, and thin, lightweight design. We loved it so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award alongside an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Just about the only gripe about it was we thought the display could be brighter.

If you're looking for a creator laptop with a satisfying keyboard and reliable battery life, the Acer Swift X is a solid buy. Quantities are low at the time of writing this article, so I recommend you make haste.

Today's best Acer Swift X 14 deal