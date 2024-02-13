Epic HP Omen Transcend 14 deal takes $300 off, includes free Naruto HyperX mouse

The new HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop brings the latest Intel Core Ultra processor to the series. If you want to elevate your gameplay, here's an excellent Presidents Day laptop deal that's too good to pass up.

For a limited time, you can get the HP Omen Transcend 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7 for $1,199 which is $300 below its $1,499 list price. Plus, you'll receive a free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60) with your purchase. This gaming bundle would normally set you back $1,599 so you're saving $360

This is one of the best deals you can get from HP's Presidents Day sale.

Today's best HP Omen Transcend 14 deal