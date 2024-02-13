Epic HP Omen Transcend 14 deal takes $300 off, includes free Naruto HyperX mouse
The HP Omen Transcend 14 Intel Core Ultra 7 laptop ships with free Naruto HyperX mouse
The new HP Omen Transcend 14 gaming laptop brings the latest Intel Core Ultra processor to the series. If you want to elevate your gameplay, here's an excellent Presidents Day laptop deal that's too good to pass up.
For a limited time, you can get the HP Omen Transcend 14 with Intel Core Ultra 7 for $1,199 which is $300 below its $1,499 list price. Plus, you'll receive a free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60) with your purchase. This gaming bundle would normally set you back $1,599 so you're saving $360
This is one of the best deals you can get from HP's Presidents Day sale.
Today's best HP Omen Transcend 14 deal
HP Omen Transcend 14 RTX 4050 w/ free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse
Was:
$1,499
Now: $1,199 @ HP
Buy the new HP Omen Transcend and get a free Naruto HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse (valued at $60).
Features: 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED display with HDR, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 1TB SSD, HP True Vision 1080p FHD IR camera with dual mics, DTS:X Ultra, Windows 11 Home
Release date: January 2024
Price check: HP Exclusive
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the newly released HP Omen Transcend 14.
Reviews: Although we didn't test this Intel Core Ultra 7-powered 2024 HP Omen Transcend, we took last year's HP Omen Transcend 16 for a spin and praised its sleek design, stunning display and powerful performance. We expect the laptop in this to be just as impressive, given its updated hardware and 2.8K OLED display.
Buy it if: Portability, power, performance and customizable RGB are important to you. The HP Transcend 14's specs, you should have no issues with heavy productivity and graphics intensive tasks. This laptop is suitable for playing AAA titles smoothly at high frame rates, and can tackle day-to-day productivity, streaming, and content creation.
Don't buy it if: You prefer desktop PC or console gaming and want a laptop for basic use like checking emails, browsing the web and creating docs.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
