Wow! Epic Galaxy Tab S9 deal takes $200 off Samsung's flagship tablet

Chances are, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is on your radar if you're in the market for a tablet. The 256GB model Galaxy Tab 59 is currently on sale for $719 at Samsung. It usually costs $919, so that's an excellent savings of $200. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this Samsung tablet in a while.

Even better, you can save up to $600 when you take advantage of Samsung's generous trade-in offer. You'd receive the highest value for a 5th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro in good condition, which would drop the Tab S9 to just $119.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the best premium tablets for school, work, and everything in between. Featuring Samsung DeX, it connects wirelessly to a monitor or TV for desktop multitasking. When you're not getting things done, the Tab S9's 11-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display and four-speaker setup make it great for consuming content and gaming.

Now, for $200 off, Samsung's versatile iPad Pro alternative is a wise choice if you're due for a new slate.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 deal