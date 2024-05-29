Wow! Epic Galaxy Tab S9 deal takes $200 off Samsung's flagship tablet
Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with DeX support
Chances are, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is on your radar if you're in the market for a tablet. The 256GB model Galaxy Tab 59 is currently on sale for $719 at Samsung. It usually costs $919, so that's an excellent savings of $200. This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this Samsung tablet in a while.
Even better, you can save up to $600 when you take advantage of Samsung's generous trade-in offer. You'd receive the highest value for a 5th-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro in good condition, which would drop the Tab S9 to just $119.
The Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the best premium tablets for school, work, and everything in between. Featuring Samsung DeX, it connects wirelessly to a monitor or TV for desktop multitasking. When you're not getting things done, the Tab S9's 11-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display and four-speaker setup make it great for consuming content and gaming.
Now, for $200 off, Samsung's versatile iPad Pro alternative is a wise choice if you're due for a new slate.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 deal
11" Samsung Galaxy Tab S9
Was: $919
Now: $719 @ Samsung
Save $200 on the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 with 12GB of RAM at Samsung. Plus, save up to $600 when you trade in a qualifying device via Samsung's trade-in program.
Features: 11-inch 2K (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 256GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader, Android 14
Release Date: July 2023
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices tracked for the Galaxy Tab S9. It's $74 shy of its all-time low price of $645 on Amazon.
Price check: Amazon $749 | Best Buy $749 w/ Plus
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on review of the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance, and quad-speaker array impressive. We also liked its nifty Samsung DeX support for desktop multitasking via a monitor or TV.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on (Tab S9 Ultra) | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You can use an all-around tablet for consuming content, productivity, and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for streaming content and casual mobile gaming.
