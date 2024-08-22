Epic back-to-school laptop deal drops the LG gram 16 to $999, its lowest price yet

For a 16-inch laptop, the LG gram 16 is one of the lightest and thinnest notebook PCs around. If you’re looking for a sub-$1,000 laptop for school or work, here’s a deal for you.

Currently, Amazon offers the 1TB model LG gram 16 with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU for $999 . It normally costs $1,599, however, Amazon sold it for $1.295 before knocking an extra $296 off. That said, you're saving a whopping $600 on this premium LG laptop.

This marks the LG gram 16's lowest price ever on Amazon making it one of the best back-to-school laptop deals you can get. By comparison, B&H has the 512GB model LG gram 16 for just under $1,000.

Amazon’s deal is the better value since you’re getting the same laptop with double the storage for the same price.

Today's best LG gram 16 deal

LG gram 16: $1,599 $1,295 $999 @ Amazon

Lowest price! For a limited time, save $500 on the latest LG gram 16 (model: 16Z90S-H.AAB6U1). Although we didn't test this exact laptop, we gave last year's LG gram SuperSlim our Editor's Choice Award. We were impressed by its incredibly thin, lightweight design, great battery life, and crisp, rich display. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, FHD webcam with dual Mic Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home Price check: LG $1,599

The 2024 LG gram brings the latest Intel Ultra processors and AI to the series.

Packing an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU alongside 16GB RAM with Intel Arc graphics, the gram 16 is more than adequate for everyday tasks. This configuration is ideal for multitasking, consuming content, and light gaming.

Sister site Tom's Guide went hands-on with its convertible sibling the 2024 LG gram Pro 2-in-1 and praised its sleek, elegant, and durable design. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par.

If premium build, portability, and performance are important to you, the LG gram 16 is a wise choice.