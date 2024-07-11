9 best early Prime Day laptop deals under $1,000: MacBook, Windows PC, Chromebook

Amazon Prime Day is July 16-17, yet Prime Day deals on today's best laptops seem to have already gone live. I found the best laptop deals under $1,000, many of which are down to historic new price lows. That goes for select MacBooks, Windows laptop PC, and Chromebooks.

So if you're looking for a new laptop for remote work, back-to-school, or gaming, early Prime Day savings are here. Different laptop configurations are suited for specific use cases, so you don't necessarily have to spend a small fortune on a new computer.

Even laptops with previous-gen hardware will suffice for multitasking, gaming, and video editing. Take the M2 MacBook Air which just dropped to $799 ($200 off) at Amazon for example. Although it's been replaced by the new M3 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops to buy.

See today's 7 best laptop deals under $1,000 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

9 early Prime Day laptop deals under $1,000

Apple MacBook Air M2: $999 $799 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $100 on the 2022 MacBook Air M2. The best laptop for most people, it's ideal for day-to-day computing and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming. As a bonus, the Magic Keyboard is a pleasure to type on. Features: 13.6-inch 2560 x 1664 Liquid Retina 500-nit display, M2 8-core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime camera, macOS Price check: Best Buy $799| B&H $899

Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $150 on the Asus Vivobook S 16 OLED in this early Prime Day laptop deal. Although we didn't test this 16-inch model, in our Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its stunning display, solid performance, and great audio. We were so impressed by its efficient performance and sleek, premium, lightweight design that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 16-inch 3.2K (3200 x 2000) 600-nit 120Hz OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, Dolby Atmos speakers tuned by Harmon Kardon, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 5: $1,519 $911 @ Lenovo ($886 via code, "BUYMORELENOVO")

Lenovo takes $608 off the latest Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 5 via coupon," SAVEBIGONLSERIES". Take an extra $25 off via "BUYMORELENOVO" at checkout and drop its price to $886 ($633 off). Lenovo’s L series packs ample power and security into the budget-friendly, rugged machine with long battery life. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 7535U 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated AMD Radeon graphics 660M, 256GB SSD, 720P HD RGB camera with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: $1,199 $999 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus touchscreen laptop. It's ideal for STEM majors, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a powerful laptop with plenty of RAM for multitasking. In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display, and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its solid, consistent performance. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x1600) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, IR camera with Presence Detection and dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

HP Victus 15 RTX 2050 (2024): $699 $599 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $100 off, the 2024 HP Victus 15 is cheaper than it's ever been before. Don't let the modest price fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $738

Acer Aspire 5 15: $799 $611 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon knocks $188 off the Acer Aspire 5 15 which drops it to an all-time low price. for a limited time on the 15.6-inch Acer Aspire 5 15 Slim laptop. Ideal for everyday use, the Aspire 5 is perfect for those who need a reliable laptop for home, work, and entertainment purposes. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, FHD webcam, Windows 11Home

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $649 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Vintage in laptop years, the M1 MacBook Air is $350 off at Walmart and the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Succeeded by the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, Apple M1 7-core GPU, 256GB SSD, macOS