Early Amazon Black Friday sale knocks up to 50% off JBL wireless headphones, here are 5 deals I would snag from $29

Save up to 50% on JBL wireless headphones ahead of Black Friday
If you're looking for bargains on audio devices there's an early Amazon Black Friday sale you need to know about. Just weeks before Black Friday, Amazon knocks up to 50% off JBL wireless headphones. Prices start at just $29.
You'll save the most on JBL Tune Flex Earbuds which are now just $49 on Amazon ($50 off). Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel.
If you prefer over-ear style headphones, consider JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Headphones for $109 ($20 off). With a rated battery life of 70 hours on a full charge, these are the headphones to get if you want to spend more time listening and less time charging.
Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29 this year, but yet early holiday savings are available now. Browse the 5 JBL headphone deals I would add snag below.
Lowest price! Save 50% on JBL Tune Flex HC Earbuds with this early Amazon Black Friday deal. Featuring 12mm drivers and JBL's Pure Bass Sound, these earbuds deliver sound you can feel.
Features: 12mm drivers, active noise-cancelling, smart ambient mode, four built-in microphones
Lowest price! Now $20 off, JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds are cheaper than ever before. It's a budget-friendly choice if you prioritize lasting comfort and quality sound.
Features: 8mm drivers, JBL Vibe Beam, up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the case), IPX2 water-and-dust resistant
Lowest price! Amazon takes $10 off JBL Tune 720BT Wireless Headphones which drops them to an all-time low price. With a rated battery life of 76 hours on a full charge, these are the headphones to get if you want to spend more time listening and less time charging.
Features: JBL Pure Bass Sound, up to 76 hours of battery life, 5.3 Bluetooth connectivity
If you want adaptive noise-cancelling, you can save $20 on JBL Tune 770NC wireless headphones. They have a rated battery life of up to 70 hours and are now just $10 shy of their all-time low price.
Features: Adaptive noise-cancelling, up to 70 hours of battery life, 5.3 Bluetooth connectivity
You don't have to wait for Black Friday to save $80 on JBL Live 660NC Wireless Headphones. They feature JBL signature sound and up to 50 hours of battery life in between charges.
Features: 40mm drivers, rated battery life of up to 50 hours, ambient aware mode, hands-free Alexa support, dedicated JBL app
