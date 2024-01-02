Don’t wait for iPad 11! Get the excellent iPad 10 for its all-time low price
Buy Apple's latest iPad now for an all-time low price
Apple's 10th generation iPad is at an all-time low price among today's new year deals. While we expect Apple to release an 11th generation iPad in 2024, the incremental upgrade will likely be minor. Why spend nearly $500 on a small, incremental refresh, when you can snap up the 2022 iPad for a stellar price?
For a limited time, the iPad 10 is on sale for just $349 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $449 for this entry model iPad, so that's a sweet $100 in savings. As a reminder, this is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad 10 to date. It's also one of the best iPad deals of 2024 so far.
So if you didn't find that iPad you wanted under the tree over the holidays, go ahead and treat yourself with this amazing deal.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad (10th Generation)
Was:
$449
Now: $349 @ Amazon
Overview:
Apple's 10th generation is on sale for an all-time low price.
Key features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11 hour battery life
Launch date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the iPad 10's lowest price to date.
Price check: Best Buy $349 | B&H $399
Review consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that excels in its performance, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a capable tablet with long battery life for streaming content, browsing the web and light productivity
Don't buy it if: If you want a tablet solely for streaming content.
