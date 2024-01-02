Don’t wait for iPad 11! Get the excellent iPad 10 for its all-time low price

Apple's 10th generation iPad is at an all-time low price among today's new year deals. While we expect Apple to release an 11th generation iPad in 2024, the incremental upgrade will likely be minor. Why spend nearly $500 on a small, incremental refresh, when you can snap up the 2022 iPad for a stellar price?

For a limited time, the iPad 10 is on sale for just $349 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to shell out $449 for this entry model iPad, so that's a sweet $100 in savings. As a reminder, this is the lowest price we've seen for the iPad 10 to date. It's also one of the best iPad deals of 2024 so far.

So if you didn't find that iPad you wanted under the tree over the holidays, go ahead and treat yourself with this amazing deal.

Today's best iPad 10 deal