Cheap back to school laptop deals: Asus Vivobook 16X for $479

Asus Vivobook 16X

Was: $749

Now: $479 @Best Buy

Overview:

Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB NVMe SSD.

Release date: April 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this configuration Vivobook 16X.

Price check: Target $629

Reviews: Overall reviews agree that the Asus Vivobook 16X is a great value for the price. We tested the Intel version and called it, "big, bright, and cheap". We expect the AMD version in this deal to be on par. Expect solid multitasking performance with the laptop's efficient AMD Ryzen 7 CPU and 12GB of RAM hardware.

Laptop Mag: ★★★½ (Intel version)

Buy if: You want a big screen Full HD laptop with an HDMI port to connect to a monitor or TV. This -particular configuration is adequate for multitasking, audio/video-editing, and streaming videos. It has enough oomph to play entry level games like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

Don't buy if: You prefer a smaller screen or want back-lit keys. At 4.1 pounds and 0.8-inches thin, the Vivobook is fairly portable for a 16-inch laptop. Consider a smaller 14-inch laptop or the LG Gram 16 (2.5 pounds, 0.7-inches thin) if you want something lighter.