3+ best Black Friday Windows laptop deals I recommend you grab while you can

The best Black Friday Windows laptop deals at Antonline knocks dollars some of our favorite machines.

Right now, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming A14 for $1,399 ($300 off) — an excellent discount on this Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop. Our Asus TUF Gaming A14 review found its solid gaming performance and 10-hour battery life impressive.

Powering this TUF Gaming A14 Windows laptop is an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, alongside 32GB of RAM. It packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM for graphics handling.

If you're in the market for a lightweight yet durable laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is up to snuff.

That's just one of the fantastic deals you can snag this Black Friday. See more of my favorite deals below.

Black Friday deal HP Laptop 17: was $599 now $339 at antonline Antonline takes $260 off the HP Laptop 17 for Black Friday. This Windows 11 notebook PC is designed to keep you connected, entertained, and productive. Powered by AMD's powerful 6-core Ryzen 5 CPU alongside 8GB of upgradeable RAM, the HP Laptop 17 is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks. Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 7430U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 256GB SSD, HP True Vision 720p HD camera, Windows 11 Home

Asus Zenbook Duo: was $1,499 now $1,179 at antonline In our Asus Zenbook Duo review, our reviewer said it excels with its phenomenal dual-screen configuration and excellent performance. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its incredible performance, responsive dual displays, and solid battery life. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) dual OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home