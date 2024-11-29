3+ best Black Friday Windows laptop deals I recommend you grab while you can
3 Black Friday Windows laptop deals that slash up to $400 off
The best Black Friday Windows laptop deals at Antonline knocks dollars some of our favorite machines.
Right now, you can get the Asus TUF Gaming A14 for $1,399 ($300 off) — an excellent discount on this Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning laptop. Our Asus TUF Gaming A14 review found its solid gaming performance and 10-hour battery life impressive.
Powering this TUF Gaming A14 Windows laptop is an AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, alongside 32GB of RAM. It packs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM for graphics handling.
If you're in the market for a lightweight yet durable laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 is up to snuff.
That's just one of the fantastic deals you can snag this Black Friday. See more of my favorite deals below.
- HP Laptop 17: was $599, now $339 at Antonline
- Asus TUF Gaming A14 RTX 4060: was $1,699, now $1,399 at Antonline
- Asus Zenbook Duo Dual 14: was $1,499, now $1,179 at Antonline
- Lenovo Legion Go: was $699, now $499 at Antonline
Antonline takes $260 off the HP Laptop 17 for Black Friday. This Windows 11 notebook PC is designed to keep you connected, entertained, and productive. Powered by AMD's powerful 6-core Ryzen 5 CPU alongside 8GB of upgradeable RAM, the HP Laptop 17 is more than adequate for day-to-day tasks.
Features: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, AMD Ryzen 5 7430U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 256GB SSD, HP True Vision 720p HD camera, Windows 11 Home
In this Black Friday deal from Antonline, you can save $400 on the Asus TUF Gaming A14. If you're looking for a super-portable yet powerful laptop for gaming, creating, and productivity, the Asus TUF Gaming A14 fits the bill.
Features: 14-inch 2.5K WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 400-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 12-core CPU, AMD xDNA NPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
In our Asus Zenbook Duo review, our reviewer said it excels with its phenomenal dual-screen configuration and excellent performance. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its incredible performance, responsive dual displays, and solid battery life.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) dual OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, Intel Arc Graphics, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Now $200 off for Black Friday, the Lenovo Legion Go is our favorite premium handheld gaming device and mini Windows laptops.
Features: 8.8-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 500-nit 144Hz touch screen, AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11
