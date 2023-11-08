Black Friday headphone deals 2023 — 9 best early discounts
Black Friday headphone deals start now with never-before-seen discounts on some of today's best audio wearables. Black Friday may technically be on Friday, Nov. 24 but you can get a jump start on your holiday shopping with early sales.
Walmart just dropped the excellent Sony WH-1000XM5 down to $317. They typically cost $399, so you're saving $82. This is the lowest price ever and the best deal we could find on these Sony headphones. So if you want to shop now rather than later, this is one of the best Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now.
That said, it's not too soon to save big on top headphones from Apple, Beats, Bose, Jabra, JBL, Sony, and more. Be sure to browse our Black Friday 2023 deals hub for the best early discounts this month.
These are the best early Black Friday headphone deals available today.
Best Black Friday headphone deals — Quick links
- Amazon: save on AirPods, Beats, Bose, Sony & more
- Best Buy: save on AirPods Beats, Jabra, JBL Sony, and more
- Target: save on Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, Sony and more
- Walmart: save on AirPods. Beats, Skullcandy, Sony & more
- Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 for $199 @ Amazon — lowest price
- Skullcandy Hesh Evo for $49 @ Amazon — lowest price
Best Black Friday headphone deals 2023
Apple AirPods 2:
$129 $69 @ Walmart
Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C:
$249 $189 @ Amazon
Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.
Sony LinkBuds S Earbuds:
$199 $149 @ Best Buy
Save $50 on Sony LinkBuds S wireless earbuds. They improve upon the original LinkBuds with upgraded 5mm drivers, active noise-cancellation (ANC) and stronger microphones. You also get Sony 360 Reality Audio, Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme, and LDAC. They're among the best noise-cancelling earbuds for working and everyday use.
Beats Studio Buds:
$149 $99 @ Amazon
Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).
Sony WH-1000XM5:
$399 $317 @ Walmart
Save $82 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones. They feature industry leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated processor V1 and HD noise-cancelling processor QN1. Precise voice pickup technology and advanced audio signal processing ensure crystal clear hands-free calls. Lightweight with soft fit leather headband and on-ear cushions, Sony WH-1000XM5 promise up to 30 hours of comfortable listening.
Price check: Amazon $398
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700:
$399 $279 @ Best Buy
Save $130 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.
Price check: Amazon $279
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II:
$299 $199 @ Amazon
Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery
Price check: Best Buy $199
JBL Live 660NC Headphones:
$199 $99 @ Best Buy
Best Buy Black Friday deal —Save $100 on JBL Live 660NC Headphones. With JBL signature sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0, and excellent 50-hour battery life, the JBL Live 660NC are among the industry's best wireless headphones.
Apple AirPods Max:
$549 $479 @ Amazon
Save $70 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.
