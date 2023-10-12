10 Best Prime Day laptop deals you can still shop today

Amazon's October Prime Day sale may be over but the laptop deals continue . Beyond Amazon, you'll find the best after Prime Day laptop deals at Best Buy, Newegg, Target, Walmart today.

Retailers continue to offer early holidays deals on laptops ahead of Black Friday. So even if you missed Prime Big Deals Days, you can still score the lowest prices of the year on today's best laptops.

Whether you're due for a new computer or shopping early, there are plenty of laptop deals to take advantage of.

Here are the best after Prime Day laptop deals you can still get from several retailers.

Best after Prime Day laptop deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip via Amazon's on-page coupon. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy for $749

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049 B&H $1,049

Dell XPS 15 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 with RTX 40 Series GPU. It's one of the best everyday laptops for creating, day-to-day productivity, and casual gaming. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit anti-glare display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. RTX 4060 graphics with 8GB of dedicated memory.

Acer Aspire 5: $379 $299 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the best-selling Acer Aspire 5 laptop. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i3-115G4 dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics, and 128GB SSD. It's a great value Windows laptop — especially at this price!

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $999 $871 @ Amazon

Save $128 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED. This machine has a 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display with Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: Best Buy $1,049

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $599 $429 @ BJ's w/

Better than Prime Day: Use your BJ's membership or free 1-Day guest pass and save $60 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3. Its FHD display and Dolby Audio makes movies and shows come to life. The laptop's webcam privacy shutter prevents prying eyes from spying. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 12th gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 256GB SSD. Price check: Amazon $449