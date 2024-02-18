7 best Presidents Day phone deals: Free iPhone 15 Pro and more

Presidents Day sales are here with the best phone deals we've seen since the holiday season. If you've waited this long to upgrade your daily driver, it's time to strike while the iron is hot. There are plenty of Presidents Days phone deals to shop now from carrier offers to discounts on unlocked phones.

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for free with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activate and finance the iPhone 15 Pro through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

One notable Verizon deal bundles the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (valued at $999) with a Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE (valued at $549) — all for free. To qualify for this offer, trade-in any model Samsung phone in any condition and open a new line under Verizon's Unlimited plan. Service plans for the included tablet and watch are also required. In a similar deal, you can get an Apple iPhone 15 Pro, Apple iPad (valued at $329) and Apple Watch SE (valued at $249) for free.

Best Presidents Day phone deals

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Bundle: $1,549 free @ Verizon w/ new line and trade-in

Get a Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus (with free storage upgrade), Galaxy Watch, and Galaxy Tab all for free from Verizon. To qualify for this offer, trade-in any model Samsung phone in any condition and open a new line under Verizon's Unlimited plan. This offer is open to new and existing customers. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. We went hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400mAh battery Price check: Amazon $1,499

Google Pixel 8 Unlocked: $699 $549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $150 off, the Google Pixel 8 is at its best price yet. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: Amazon $549

Google Pixel Fold (Unlocked): $1,799 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Best Buy takes $400 off the 4 out of 5-star rated Editor's Choice Google Pixel Fold. In our Google Pixel Fold review, we found its slim, sturdy design, bright, vivid display and solid battery life impressive. We also loved its gorgeous Pixel-quality photos and Pixel software features. Just about the only bone to pick with the Pixel Fold was its $1,799 price tag. That's why we're excited to share this excellent deal. Features: 5.8-inch (2092 x 1080) 1200-nit 120HZ OLED display, 7.6-inch (2208 x 1840) 100-nit 120Hz OLED inner display, Google Tensor G2 with Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 48MP quad PD, 10.8MP ultra-wide-angle, 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom with up to 20x Super Res Zoom, 9.5 MP dual PD front camera, 8MP inner camera Price check: Amazon $1,399

OnePlus 12 Unlocked (512GB): $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on an unlocked OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage. In our hands-on OnePlus 12 review, we loved its stylish, elegant design, enhanced cameras, snappy performance, and battery life. Features: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) 120Hz 4500-nit ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, Adreno 750 GPU, 512GB of storage, 5400mAh battery, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, +HLG, HDRViVid, Dolby Atmos sound with noise cancellation support, Dual nano-SIM slot, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 Price check: Amazon $799