5 early Labor Day deals on gaming laptops to browse this weekend — all under $1,000

Frugal gamers rejoice! I browsed today's early Labor Day sales from several retailers and guess what I found? Several pre-mature Labor Day deals on gaming laptops are priced at under $1,000.

So if you're looking for a budget-friendly gamer-centric laptop, you don't have to wait until Labor Day, Sept. 2 to save.

For example, you can pick up the 15.6-inch HP Victus RTX 4050 gaming laptop for just $599 at Walmart ($350 off). We reviewed the HP Victus 16 and found its elegant design, colorful display, and gaming performance impressive. Following our methodical real-world and lab tests, we gave it a solid 4 out 5-star rating. Just about the only thing we deducted points for was its low-volume speakers.

If you don't want to spend a small fortune on a new gaming laptop, the HP Victus 16 is an excellent entry-level choice.

Another notable deal is the Acer Nitro V with RTX 4050 for $699 ($250 off) at Best Buy. Launched on May 2, the Nitro V is at its lowest price yet and is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.

Although we didn't test it, Acer Nitro V reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. with happy customers praising its fantastic battery life and customizable audio settings for RPG, FPS games, and content streaming.

These are just two of the sub-$1,000 gaming laptop deals you can snap up before Labor Day. Keep scrolling to see more options below.

Early Labor Day gaming laptop deals under $1,000

HP Victus 15 RTX 4050 (2024): $979 $599 @ Walmart

Lowest price! Walmart knocks $350 off the Ryzen 5-charged HP Victus 15 with RTX 4050. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for beginner gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 8545HS 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Nitro V 15 RTX 4050: $949 $699 @ Best Buy

Launched in May 2024, the Acer Nitro V is now $250 off and is one of the best gaming laptops under $1,000. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.2 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's amazing battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $700, it's a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming notebook. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Bravo 15 RTX 4050: $999 $775 @ Best Buy

Save $225 on the MSI Bravo 15 RTX 40 Series laptop. We didn't get to test the Bravo 15 however, we reviewed its sibling, the MSI Katana 15. We gave it a 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM., 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: $1,299 $999 @ Dell

Save $300 on the Dell G16 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync+DDS, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home