Here are my 5 favorite gaming laptops in Best Buy's early summer sale

With Best Buy reducing gaming laptop prices by up to $1,000, it's not too early to score summer savings.

As part of the limited-time promotion, the newly released Acer Nitro V with RTX 4050 is down to just $699 ($250 off). Launched on May 2, the Nitro V is at its lowest price yet and is one of the best gaming laptop deals from the sale.

While we didn't get to test it, Nitro V customer review ratings average 4.2 out of 5 stars at Best Buy. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's fantastic battery life and customizable audio settings for RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $7, the Nitro V is a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming machine.

Another excellent deal I recommend is the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 graphics for just $799 ($550 off). Its pricier sibling g, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro, earned our coveted Editor's Choice Award for its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance. Expect the Legion Slim 5 on sale to be just as impressive.

Lastly, Best Buy is offering a staggering $1,000 discount on the 15-inch Razer Blade with RTX 4070 graphics. At $1,799, it's just $40 shy of its all-time low price, making it one of our top picks for best gaming laptops.

Whether you're treating yourself or that grad you know to a new gaming laptop, it's a great time to score epic savings. Browse Best Buy's entire sale and see my five favorite deals below.

My 5 favorite gaming laptop deals at Best Buy

Acer Nitro V RTX 4050: $949 $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! One of the top 5 gaming laptop deals takes $250 off the Acer Nitro V. Released in May 2024, this marks a new all-time low price for this gaming PC. Though we didn't test it, early reviews from happy customers rated the Nitro V 4.2 out of 5 stars. Owners praise the laptop's fantastic battery life, customizable audio setting specific to RPG, FPS games, and content streaming. At just under $700, it's a sensible choice if you're looking for an entry-level gaming notebook. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060: $1,349 $799 @ Best Buy

At $550 off, it's no surprise that the top-rated Lenovo Legion Slim 5 is a current best-seller. Launched in 2023, it runs on AMD's powerful Ryzen 5 processor and Nvidia's high-performance RTX 4060 graphics. However, we didn't get a chance to test this exact model. We reviewed the similar Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro and gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect Legion Slim 5 in this deal to be on par. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Cyborg 14 RTX 4060: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the MSI Cyborg 14. Launched in 2024, this is the lowest price for this 13th Gen Intel i7-powered gaming laptop. In our hands-on MSI Cyborg 14 review. We were impressed by how it packs such a surprising amount of power into its compact form factor. Its attractive translucent exterior gives 90s vibes. Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Razer Blade 15 RTX 4070: $2,799 $1,799 @ Best Buy

Save $1,000 on the Editor's Choice 2023 Razer Blade 15 for a limited time. This stellar discount drops it to just $40, shy of its all-time low price. We reviewed the 16-inch model and gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its strong overall performance and bright, stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13800H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home