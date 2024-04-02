Best Buy has a big gaming laptop sale right now — my 5 favorite deals under $1,000

Best Buy has a big gaming laptop sale going on right now which slashes prices on Nvidia RTX 40 series notebooks. If you're bargain hunting for a cheap gaming laptop under $1,000, Best Buy is the place to score huge savings. As part of the sale, you can get the 2023 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with RTX 4050 for just $899 . This gaming laptop typically costs $1429, so that's a whopping $530 in savings. It's the lowest price I've seen for this particular model and one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals of the season.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we liked its bright, high-resolution display. Best Buy customers rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars for its sleek, portable design and impressive, and smooth performance for gaming and creative tasks like 3D rendering. Also worth considering is the Dell G15 with 4060 GPU for $849 ($300 off). We didn't get to test it, however, Dell G15 reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Speedy performance, RTX 4060 graphics, and quiet fan are some of its highlights among owners.

And that's just two of the top discounts from Best Buy's gaming laptop sale. Here are my 5 favorite deals:

Best Buy gaming laptop sale — deals under $1,000

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-zephyrus-g14-14-165hz-gaming-laptop-qhd-amd-ryzen-7-7735hs-with-16gb-ddr5-memory-nvidia-rtx-4050-6g-512gb-ssd-moonlight-white%2F6535497.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,429 $899 @ Best Buy

Save $530 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA402) Gaming Laptop. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-rog-zephyrus-g14-2023" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we liked its bright, high-resolution display. Though we expected better performance from our review unit, satisfied Best Buy customers rated it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Happy owners praise its sleek, portable design and impressive, smooth performance for gaming and creative tasks like 3D rendering. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD Home, FHD IR camera with triple microphone array, customizable RGB backlit keyboard, quad-speakers Windows 11

MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4050: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmsi-thin-15-15-6-144hz-fhd-gaming-laptop-intel-core-i5-13420h-with-16gb-memory-rtx-4050-512gb-ssd-black%2F6574954.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $899 $799 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing $100 off the MSI Thin 15 RTX 4050 Gaming Laptop. Featuring Nvidia's powerful RTX 40 series graphics card and AI, it's built for graphics intensive tasks applications. The MSI Thin is also great for college students who want a laptop for STEM applications, 3D design, simulation, data science and other intense coursework. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz 500-nit display, Intel Core i5-13420H 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia G-Sync, Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4050: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-predator-helios-neo-16-wuxga-165hz-ips-gaming-laptop-intel-i5-13500hx-geforce-rtx-4050-with-16gb-ddr5-512gb-ssd-steel-gray%2F6541305.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $799 @ Best Buy

Now $400, the Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 is one of the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/articles/best-gaming-laptops" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best gaming laptops you can get for under $1,000 right now. Jump into PC gaming right away with the included 1-free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz 400-nit display, Intel Core i5-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G15 AMD Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop with RTX 4060: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fdell-g15-15-6-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-7-7840hs-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4060-16gb-memory-512gb-ssd-dark-shadow-gray%2F6573743.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,149 $849 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Dell G15 Ryzen 7 gaming laptop with RTX 4060. If you're looking for a gaming laptop on a budget, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition doesn't skimp on performance for price. We didn't test it, however, Dell G15 Ryzen Edition reviews average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's RTX 4060 graphics and quiet fan speeds. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM. 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home