Best back to school Chromebook deals: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for $169

Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the best budget laptops for the money. It's portable, long lasting, runs on a fast 8-core CPU, and boasts a gorgeous 1080p display. One standout back to school Chromebook deal drops it to an incredibly low price.

Best Buy now offers the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook for just $169. Formerly $319, that's $150 off and the lowest price ever for this Chrome OS notebook. By comparison, it undercuts Lenovo's current direct price by $10. Value-wise, this is one of the best Chromebook deals you can get on a tight budget.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook: $319 $169 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook. Great for students and anyone else looking for a basic laptop, it's easy to use and lasts up to 10 hours on a full battery charge. This Chromebook features a 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. There's a media card reader built-in if you want to add more room for files. Price check: $179 at Lenovo

Lenovo is known for its line of capable, durable, and secure laptops. The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is one of the brand's more affordable offerings.

It features a 14-inch 1080p display, MediaTek Kompanio 520 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel UHD graphics and 64GB of eMMC storage. If you need more room for files, you can expand your storage via the built-in media card reader. While these specs may seem paltry to some techie snobs, it's all you need for creating docs, managing emails, browsing the internet, and streaming content.

The IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is also outfitted with stereo speakers tuned with Waves Maxx Audio, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, and a good amount of ports. You get a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. For stable wireless connections, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Weighing in at 2.9 pounds and 0.7 inches thick, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is super-portable. It easily fits into any backpack, messenger bag or medium sized purse without weighing you down.

At just $169, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a wise choice if you're looking for a decent budget laptop.