Antonline celebrates Intel Gamer Days with discounts of up to $590 on gaming laptops and exclusive giveaways

Gaming laptop retailers like Antonline offer jaw-dropping discounts during Intel Gamer Days 2024. From now through Sept. 15, Antonline is slashing up to $590 off select Intel-powered laptops by Acer, Asus, HP, and Lenovo.

One of my favorite deals from the sale is the Asus ROG Strix G18 for $1,749 ($590 off). This bundle includes a free full-game download of Star Wars: Outlaws and a full free game download of Assassin's Creed: Shadows (total value at $140).

We didn't get to test this exact laptop, however, we took the Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 for a spin. Its near-identical sibling earned our Editor's Choice Award for its impressive gaming and overall performance alongside its mesmerizing display. The Apple doesn't fall far from the tree, so we expect the laptop in this deal to be just as much of a gaming kingslayer.

If you have room in your budget, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4080 GPU for $2,059 ($590 off) is worth the splurge. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics-intensive tasks. Lenovo Legion 7i Pro is one of the best you can get if you want a high-performance laptop for tackling demanding graphics.

During Intel Gamer Days 2024, you'll have a chance to win some of today's most coveted gaming gear via Antonline's Intel Gamer Day Giveaway. Among the prizes are a Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (valued at $1,300), an Xbox Series X console (valued at $500), and a special edition Sky Cipher Xbox Wireless Controller (valued at $70).

Multiple winners will be chosen for some giveaways, so don't hesitate to test your luck. As a reminder, Antonline's Intel Gamer Days sale ends Sept. 15. Browse Antonline's entire sale and my favorite discounts below.

Best Antonline Intel Gamer Days deals

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i 16 RTX 4080: $2,649 $2,059 @ Antonline + 2 free games

Save $590 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i with RTX 4080 for Intel Gamer Days. In our Lenovo Legion Pro 7i review, we praise its beastly power, gorgeous display, and sleek form factor. With powerful performance, smooth graphics, a stunning display, and loud-speakers, the Legion Pro 7i has plenty to like. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Victus 15 RTX 4060 w/ HyperX Cloud III Headset Bundle: $1,469 $959 @ Antonline + free game

Save $510 on this HP Victus 15 w/ HyperX Cloud III Headset Bundle. Plus get a full game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows for free (valued at $70). Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF F16 RTX 4060: $1,299 $1,099 @ Antonline

Antonline takes $200 off the Asus TUF F16 RTX 4060 for Intel Gamer Days. On top of your savings, you'll a full game download of Assassin's Creed Shadows for free (valued at $70). Features: 16-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, Int12-core CPU, Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios 16 RTX 4060: $1,649 $1,129 @ Antonline + free game

Now $590 off, the Acer Predator Helios 16 is synonymous with solid gaming performance. While we didn't test this exact model, however, in our experience reviewing Acer gaming laptops, their gaming prowess, sturdy design, and colorful displays are impressive. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home