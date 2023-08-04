Amazon back to school sale: Save $100 with this Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 bundle

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 remains in preorder stage — slated for an Aug. 11 release date. Amazon's back to school sale offers a fantastic deal on a Galaxy Watch 6 bundle. If you're on the fence about buying Samsung's newest smartwatch, here's some incentive.

Preorder the Galaxy Watch 6 for $299 at Amazon and get a free $50 Amazon gift card and free fabric watch band (valued at $50). That's $100 off the cost buying each item separately. This is one of the best back to school deals you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $299 @ Amazon w/free $50 gift card & band

Get a free $50 Amazon gift card and extra fabric watch band (valued at $50) when you preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at Amazon. The Galaxy Watch 6 features a 40mm aluminum case, IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specifications. It packs a 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and holds 16GB of data. Galaxy Watch 6 preorders ship to arrive by Aug.11.

In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we liked its gorgeous display and sturdy feel. Samsung design engineers did a great job making the Galaxy Watch 6 durable yet lightweight on the wrist.

And what's more, we found the Samsung One UI 5 skin for Wear OS lovely and snappy. Our reviewer quickly transitioned from one app to another with no signs of lag. The sapphire crystal AMOLED display was beyond bright with beautifully saturated colors.

If you're looking for a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 6 is worth considering. Especially with this tempting preorder deal.