Amazon back to school deals: 7+ best dorm room essentials

Amazon's back to sale continues to roll out solid deals on dorm room essentials. Right now, students across the U.S. are either packing for college or getting settled in. Whether you're ticking the final items off your back to school list or just getting started, it's not too late or too early to save.

Currently, Amazon is slashing prices on its branded furniture including its best-selling office chair. For a limited time, you can get an Amazon Basics Office Chair starting from just $67. It may not be the lowest price we've seen for this chair, however, that's up to 44% off and a nice discount.

This mid-back padded desk chair is perfect for your dorm room's study area. It features a bonded leather design with a padded seat, backrest, and armrests for comfort. Height-adjustable with 360-degree swivel for multitasking, this chair is easy to assemble and has a 5 point base with smooth-rolling caster wheels.

Simply put, the Amazon Basics Office Chair is a budget-friendly alternative to spending upwards of $200 or more for a desk chair.

That's just one of the deals I like from Amazon's back to school sale. See the rest of my favorite deals on dorm essentials below.

Back to school dorm essentials

Amazon Basics Office Chair: from $67 @ Amazon

Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk: $299 $179 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the Flexispot EC1 Electric Standing Desk via Amazon's on-page coupon. This computer workstation is height adjustable from 28 to 47.6 inches and affords you a spacious 48 x 350 inch desktop area. We reviewed similar Flexispot height adjustable desk and rated it 4 out of 5-stars. It won us over with its customization options and ergonomic design.

32-inch TCL S3 FHD LED TV with Google TV (2023): $199 $128 @Amazon

Save $71 on the 32-inch TCL S3 FHD LED TV with Google TV (model 32S350G). It features 1080p Full HD resolution with HDR10 and HLG, This small size TV is the perfect size for a dorm room and also doubles as a computer monitor. Key features: Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast Built-in, direct LED backlight, 2 x HDMI ports, (One with ARC), USB Input, Dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. It works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Check price: Walmart $128 | Best Buy $129 Alternate pick: Insignia 32-inch F20 Series TV

43-inch TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV (2023): $279 $229 @Amazon

Save $50 on the TCL S4 4K LED TV with Google TV is a Home Theater TV with 4K UHD Resolution, Dolby Vision, Motion Rate 120, Dolby Atmos, and Auto Game Mode (ALLM) HDR PRO (Dolby Vision, HDR10, & HLG) This TV supplies you with 3 HDMI ports to easily connect to gaming consoles or AV receivers. Key features: Direct LED backlight, 4 x HDMI ports, Google TV Smart OS, Chromecast, Airplay 2 support.

Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit. Check price: Best Buy $219 | Target $229

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39 $24 @ Amazon

Amazon's 3rd generation best-selling streaming device is twice as fast as the 2nd gen model. Enjoy fast streaming in Full HD and hands-free control using the included Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Fire TV Stick makes it easy to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more.

Beats Studio Pro Headphones: $349 $249 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones. Enjoy uninterrupted listening whether you're doing homework, studying for an exam or streaming content. Beats Studio Pro deliver better audio, battery life, and compatibility than the AirPods Max, and for less.

JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker: $249 $129 @ Amazon

Save $120 on the JBL Pulse 4. This portable Bluetooth speaker delivers powerful sound and deep base. It features cool-looking LED lights, up to 12 hours of playtime on a full charge, and a Bluetooth range of 40 feet. JBL PartyBoost lets you pair multiple speakers for immersive sound. Plus, it's IPX7 waterproof so you can take it with you outside, rain or shine. Price check: QVC S159

Mifaso Surge Protector (2-Pack): $34 $20 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the Mifaso Surge Protector (2-Pack). Power and charge your dorm room electronics with 900-joule surge protection. Each power strip features 6 x AC (13A/1625W) outlets and 2 x smart USB charging ports (5V/2.4A in total).