Act fast to snag the HP Envy x360 for $869 in this last-chance Amazon Spring Sale deal

Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight and its epic laptop deals will soon be in the rear view mirror. If you act fast, you won't miss your chance to nab the versatile HP Envy x360 for its lowest price of the year! Before the clock strikes midnight ET, you can get the HP Envy x360 15 just $869 at Amazon. Previously $1,119, that's $250 on savings and the lowest price I've seen for this laptop since Nov. 2023. At $15 shy of its all-time price on Amazon, it's one of the best laptop deals I've seen this year.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops feature a versatile 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O. Plus they include an HP Active Pen to conveniently take notes, sketch, and mark up documents on the fly. When you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 series is worth considering.

Today's best HP Envy x360 deal