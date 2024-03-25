Act fast to snag the HP Envy x360 for $869 in this last-chance Amazon Spring Sale deal
Amazon Big Spring Sale ends tonight and its epic laptop deals will soon be in the rear view mirror. If you act fast, you won't miss your chance to nab the versatile HP Envy x360 for its lowest price of the year! Before the clock strikes midnight ET, you can get the HP Envy x360 15 just $869 at Amazon. Previously $1,119, that's $250 on savings and the lowest price I've seen for this laptop since Nov. 2023. At $15 shy of its all-time price on Amazon, it's one of the best laptop deals I've seen this year.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptops feature a versatile 360-degree hinge design, powerful Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O. Plus they include an HP Active Pen to conveniently take notes, sketch, and mark up documents on the fly. When you're looking for an affordable 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Envy x360 series is worth considering.
Looking for something else? See my recommended Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals. Or visit our best laptop deals in March 2024 roundup for discounts from several retailers.
Today's best HP Envy x360 deal
HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop
Was:
$1,119
Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Display-i7-1355U-Graphics-15-ew1199nr%2Fdp%2FB0BVC1L6GB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$869 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $250 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop
Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, HP Active pen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
Release date: July 2023
Price check: <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=7168&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hp.com%2Fus-en%2Fshop%2FConfigureView%3FlangId%3D-1%26storeId%3D10151%26catalogId%3D10051%26catEntryId%3D3074457345620773818%26urlLangId%3D%26quantity%3D1" data-link-merchant="hp.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">HP $909
Price history: This is the one of the best prices we've seen HP Envy x360 laptop. It's just $15 shy of its lowest price ever at Amazon.
Review: In our 2023 <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/hp-envy-x360-2-in-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="hp.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">HP Envy x360 (AMD) review, we praise its solid performance, clicky keyboard and clear webcam. Our review unit had a stunning OLED display which captivated us. The laptop in this deal is customizable, so you can upgrade to OLED for $60 more.
Buy it if: You're looking for a touchscreen laptop that does double duty as a digital drawing tablet. This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 ships with an HP Active Pen which is rare.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks only or heaving gaming. This laptop is more suitable for students, creatives and work professionals who want a 2-in-1 machine for taking notes, sketching, and marking up documents.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
