Act fast! Prime Day deals see this RTX 40-Series Acer Nitro gaming laptop at its lowest ever price!

By Rael Hornby
published

Prime Day seals the deal on Acer's budget banger

Acer Nitro 17 Amazon Prime Day deal

Prime Day 2023 day 2 is upon us and you're hours away from missing out on this Acer Nitro 17 Prime Day deal. The clock’s ticking, and time is running out on your chance to claim the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $999 at Amazon.  Even better, it's bundled with a free laptop sleeve. Typically $1199, that's a considerable savings of $200 and lowest price ever for this laptop bundle.

This is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get — a steal of a deal, but you’ll have to be quick, Prime Day won’t last forever! Make sure you check it out alongside our rundown of the best Prime Day laptop deals before your chance is gone.

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070:  $1,199

Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070: $1,199 $999 @Amazon
Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 17 with free laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now on Amazon. Great for entry-level gamers, the Acer Nitro 17 packs a formidable AMD Ryzen 7 7840H 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 GPU delivers superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Experience lag-free fluid gameplay on a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 1TB of ample SSD storage for fast boots ups.

View Deal

Now just under $1,000, Acer’s laptop is more budget friendly than ever. There’s a well held belief out there that there’s no such thing as a cheap gaming laptop, and that’s something Acer seems adamant about proving wrong. 

The manufacturer has packed the Nitro 17 to the gills with impressive tech for entry-level gamers. Acer’s 17-inch gaming laptop is large and in charge, perfectly blending a powerful AMD Ryzen 7840HS CPU with a sporty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a rapid 1TB of SSD storage, and a huge 17.3-inch display to deliver a powerful gaming rig that combines the best of both worlds.

 See our Prime Day 2023 hub for this week's best online deals at Amazon and other retailers. 

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Gaming Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 383 deals
Filters
Arrow
Asus ROG Strix Scar 18
(2TB 32GB RAM)
Our Review
1
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 18 (2023)...
Amazon
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB Intel Core i7)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - Legion Pro 5i 16"...
Best Buy
View Deal
Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
3
Alienware m17 R5 Gaming...
Dell
$1,849.99
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Victus 15
(15.6-inch 8GB RAM)
Our Review
4
Victus by HP Gaming Laptop...
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(15.6-inch 2TB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo Legion 5i Gen 7 Intel...
Walmart
$1,799.99
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch)
Our Review
6
MSI 17.3" Titan GT77HX Gaming...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Acer Predator Triton 300 SE
Our Review
7
Predator Triton 300 SE Gaming...
Acer
View Deal
MSI Titan GT77 HX
(17.3-inch 2TB)
Our Review
8
MSI Titan GT77HX 17.3" UHD...
Target
View Deal
Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (Gen 7)
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Lenovo Legion Pro 5i 16-in...
GameStop
View Deal
MSI Katana GF76
Our Review
10
MSI Katana GF76 12UD 023 17.3...
Buydig.com
View Deal
Load more deals
Rael Hornby
Rael Hornby

Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.