Act fast! Prime Day deals see this RTX 40-Series Acer Nitro gaming laptop at its lowest ever price!

Prime Day 2023 day 2 is upon us and you're hours away from missing out on this Acer Nitro 17 Prime Day deal. The clock’s ticking, and time is running out on your chance to claim the Acer Nitro 17 RTX 4070 gaming laptop for just $999 at Amazon. Even better, it's bundled with a free laptop sleeve. Typically $1199, that's a considerable savings of $200 and lowest price ever for this laptop bundle.

This is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can get — a steal of a deal, but you’ll have to be quick, Prime Day won’t last forever! Make sure you check it out alongside our rundown of the best Prime Day laptop deals before your chance is gone.

Save $200 on the Acer Nitro 17 with free laptop sleeve bundle. This is one of the best gaming laptop deals available right now on Amazon. Great for entry-level gamers, the Acer Nitro 17 packs a formidable AMD Ryzen 7 7840H 8-core CPU alongside 16GB of RAM. Nvidia’s latest RTX 4070 GPU delivers superb graphics and DLSS 3 boosted performance. Experience lag-free fluid gameplay on a massive 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with 1TB of ample SSD storage for fast boots ups.

Now just under $1,000, Acer’s laptop is more budget friendly than ever. There’s a well held belief out there that there’s no such thing as a cheap gaming laptop, and that’s something Acer seems adamant about proving wrong.

The manufacturer has packed the Nitro 17 to the gills with impressive tech for entry-level gamers. Acer’s 17-inch gaming laptop is large and in charge, perfectly blending a powerful AMD Ryzen 7840HS CPU with a sporty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a rapid 1TB of SSD storage, and a huge 17.3-inch display to deliver a powerful gaming rig that combines the best of both worlds.