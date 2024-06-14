3 hot Fitbit deals at Best Buy that have us dusting off the dumbbells
Fitbit has long been known to everyone, from workout enthusiasts to the Pilates potential we all know. And while there are always plenty of great Fitbit deals, Best Buy offers these premium fitness tracking wearables at impressive discounts.
The right Fitbit will help you kickstart your summer workout goals.
One standout deal is the Fitbit Sense 2 for $199. This watch recently saw an MSRP drop from $299 to $249, so if you consider that, you're saving a solid $100 on this fitness tracker/smartwatch combo.
Fitbit's most significant stake in the smartwatch race is the Sense 2. Sporting all the company's signature fitness tracking features, including heart rate, skin temperature, and blood oxygen levels, the Sense 2 also brings familiar features such as call and text responding, lost phone locating, and personal assistant...
That's one of the best Fitbit deals to consider adding to your workout gear. See more options below.
Best Fitbit deals at Best Buy
Fitbit Versa 4: $199 $169 @ Best Buy
Save $30 on the newest iteration of Fitbit's Versa line. A delicate balance between fitness tracker and smartwatch, the Versa 4 offers a durable, water-resistant sleep, heart, fitness, and stress tracker as well as a GPS and phone notification mirror. Plus, you'll worry less about missing valuable health info thanks to its battery life, which can exceed six days without charge.
Price check: Amazon $169
Fitbit Sense 2: $249 $199 @ Best Buy
Save $50 on the Fitbit Sense 2. In addition to Fitbit's specialized fitness tracking features, the Sense 2 can also track heart rhythm, blood oxygen levels, skin temperature, and stress management levels. Plus, you can answer texts and calls and use your personal assistant to locate your phone if it gets misplaced.
Price check: Amazon $189
Fitbit Charge 6: $159 $139 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $20 on the Editor's Choice Fitbit Charge 6. In our review, we rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its long battery life of up to 7 days and light yet sturdy, comfortable feel. We also like its user-friendly interface and excellent fitness and health tracking functions.
Price check: Target $139 | Amazon $139
