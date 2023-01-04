Best Fitbit deals: Save $70 on our favorite fitness tracker

Fitbit deals are typically abundant during the month of January. So if you want to pick up a fitness tracker to help you achieve your new year's fitness goals, you don't have to pay full price. Fitbit trackers and smartwatches are packed with useful tools to help you stay on top of your overall wellness.

Right now you can get the Fitbit Sense 2 Fitness Smartwatch for $229 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off its regular retail price of $299. It's one of the biggest discounts we've seen for this particular fitness tracker. In our 1st gen Fitbit Sense review, we praise its excellent battery life, reliable fitness tracking and intuitive app. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5-star rating for its stylish, unobtrusive design.

Like its predecessor, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an advanced health and fitness smartwatch. Its built-in GPS accurately tracks your outdoor fitness activities like running, hiking or biking. It automatically records your exercises and monitors your stats in real-time. Water-resistant up to 50 meters, the Fitbit Sense 2 also tracks swimming.

Plus with ECG monitoring, a SpO2 sensor, and heart rate monitoring, the Fitbit Sense 2 displays your vitals on your wrist. The Fitbit Sense 2 works with the Fitbit app to keep track of your caloric intake. It makes it quick and easy to log foods using the barcode scanner or the search function.

Put simply, the Fitbit Sense 2 is a solid choice if you're in the market for an advanced health and fitness tracker.

Best Fitbit deals

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Sense 2: $299 $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Saver $70 on the FitBit Sense 2. The FitBit Sense 2 is a popular smartwatch that features tools that help you manage stress and sleep. It can also monitor your heart rate. Other perks include mindfulness content, atrial fibrillation assessment, menstrual health tracking, workout intensity maps, and more.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4: $229 $179 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 4. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. With an average 4.7 out of 5-star customer rating at Walmart, rest assured your health is in good hands.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: $149 $129 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Fitbit Versa 2 which drops it to its lowest price yet. This wearable does an excellent job of closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Fitbit Charge 5. There's never been a better time to get your hands on this handy fitness tracker. Receive text notifications with ease and track your heart rate and sleep cycles to always keep your health in mind. Target (opens in new tab)has it for the same price.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Inspire 3: $99 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on the Fitbit Inspire 3. This health and fitness tracker offers over 10 days of battery life, check for irregular heart rythms and reminds you to move. Plus, you can receive call, text and app notifcations right on your wrist.