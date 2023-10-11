Prime Day Deal Steal! Sony ZV-1 content creator camera hits lowest price ever!

October Prime Day deals on some our favorite camera's are starting to bubble up. You can now get this Sony ZV-1 for under $700, during Prime Big Deal Days through Oct. 11. So, if you want to beat the Black Friday rush, and snag the content creator in your life an excellent do everything vlogging camera, with 4K capabilities, now is the time!

Amazon and almost every other retailer are rolling out holiday deals sneak peaks on our favorite laptops. In some instances, configurations are marked down to their lowest prices ever.

You may also want to check out Best Buy, B&H, Newegg, and Walmart, as they're also offering excellent deals on gaming laptops, monitors, you name it, this week. Who knows, as the day goes on we may find other awesome cameras for under $700. Check back on our October Prime Day deals hub for more early holiday deals.

Sony ZV-1 Specs and more

Sony ZV-1 specs 20.1MP stacked back illuminated 1” Exmor RS CMOS sensor w/ DRAM. Large aperture 24-70mm1 F1.8-2.8 ZEISS Vario-Sonnar T lens.Bluetooth : Yes (Bluetooth Standard Ver. 4.1 (2.4 GHz band)). Operating Temperature : 0 degrees C. - +40 degrees C. / 32 degrees F. - 104 degrees F. Fast Hybrid Autofocus and Real Time Eye Autofocus and Real-time Autofocus tracking. BIONZ X Image Processor; Fast Hybrid AF System with 315 Phase-Detection Points Side flip-out 3.0” LCD screen that also tilts up and down for easier to compose selfie shots Quickly switch between two modes of defocused background bokeh Product Showcase Setting transitions focus from face to object The automatic exposure (AE) tracks faces and makes sure they always appear well-lit. Get great sound in one take with forward-directional on-board mic and detach-able wind screen. Standard 3.5mm mic. Jack Mic jack and MI shoe allow for more audio possibilities. Image stabilization suppresses shake even while walking Optimized color with enhanced skin-tone reproduction. Focal length- f=9.4-25.7mm Pro video functions incl. HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma) and S-Log3/2 3.5mm Microphone, HDMI D (Micro), USB Micro-B (USB 2.0) Single Slot: SD/SDHC/SDXC/Memory Stick Duo Hybrid

Having used the Sony ZV-1 for on-the-run vlogging projects, I can attest to its speedy autofocus and solid in-body stabilization. The ZV-1 allows you to walk around and film yourself without the fear of creating unusable footage. The BIONZ X Image processor does a lovely job in most lighting situations and produces nicely saturated images and video.

Weighing just 10.4 ounces and measuring just 4.15 x 2.36 x 1.7 inches, it has a highly portable form factor that fits in most bags and even your jacket pocket. The other thing you get is excellent Sony audio recording, as the mic array on the ZV-1 does a more than adequate job of focusing on your voice. If you have a wireless mic or a wired lavalier, the ZV-1 has you covered with a 3.5mm mic jack and a hot shoe to place your wireless mic.

Getting the Sony ZV-1 for under $700 is a steal and one for anyone looking for a good camera they can use for near-effortless content creation.