Insta360's latest 360-degree camera gives your footage main character energy (with a HUD to match)

Suppose you're a solo content creator or working as part of a small team. In that case, you know all too well the pain and heartbreak of post-shoot footage not living up to the moment — whether it's a framing issue, running short on B-roll, losing the light, a misjudged angle, or damaged equipment calling an early end to the action.

An editing bay helmed by real talent can do wonders in these moments, especially if you're sitting in front of one of our best video editing laptops.

However, the right camera can save you many of these headaches from the get-go. And when it comes to editing, forget wonders and start believing in magic.

Today, Insta360, the world's best-selling 360-degree camera brand (which you may be familiar with through the iconic Link series that charts in our roundup of the best webcams), brings that hardware to you with the all-new X5 — available to order now, through the official Insta360 Store and Amazon for $549.

Dubbed "The toughest 360-degree camera ever," the X5 shoots in 360-degree 8K and is outfitted with high-strength, scratch-resistant glass lenses that make sure "groundbreaking" stays metaphorically true to the footage you capture, and not the literal state of your equipment after an inevitable tumble.

While the X5's dual-capture InstaFrame mode steals the show, shooting both traditionally framed video and 360-degree footage at the same time, a clever ability to sync with Apple and Garmin smartwatches offers a HUD-like overlay for videos, capturing all of the action in a way that gives you serious main character energy, straight out of a video game.

Meet Insta360 X5 - New Flagship 8K 360° Action Camera - YouTube Watch On

Insta360 X5: Main character energy

One of the coolest features tucked away in the Insta360 X5's back pocket is its ability to sync with Apple and Garmin smartwatch data to overlay a live HUD onto footage, tracking everything from top speeds to calories burned.

The result? Footage that doesn't just look good, but like it was pulled directly from the hard drive of a game console two generations from now. Your next snowboarding run suddenly channels the SSX Tricky remake of your dreams, and that casual skatepark session suddenly plays like a level from Tony Hawk's Pro Skater (sadly, without the gravity-defying physics).

It's not just for style points, either. Having real-time metrics baked into your video offers more fuel to the fire when it comes to making dynamic edits, helps you track your progress visually, and makes your content all the more engaging — there's a reason that Twitch streamers stay buried among UI elements all day long, after all.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Insta360) (Image credit: Insta360)

Insta360 X5: A content creator's best friend, and an editor's dream

With its InstaFrame ability to capture flat and full 360-degree footage simultaneously, the X5 is an editor's dream.

Each shot results in a ready-to-post, auto-framed, PureVideo-enhanced capture with crisp detail — even in challenging low-light conditions.

However, it's that secondary 360-degree footage that works like a cure-all to every editing headache you can imagine, offering all the freedom to reframe subjects, add dramatic pans, flip perspectives in a heartbeat, and salvage any shoot with endless potential from your all-angle captures.

It's like having a multi-camera setup perched atop your selfie stick at all times, with its footage allowing you to perform the kind of magic that sees you pulling an infinite number of rabbits out of the hat from a single recording.

Factor in the powerful tools available through the revamped Insta360 app and Insta360 Studio for desktop, and you can further up your editing game with one-tap Dewarp to remove the fishbowl effect of 360-degree footage for more natural shots.

While the X5's 8K 30fps captures can be manually edited, you can also fully automate the process through Shot Lab with over 40 AI-powered templates ready to handle the heavy lifting for you.

Outlook

Whether you're filming for followers, your feed, or just your own personal dopamine drip, the Insta360 X5 is a powerful camera that doesn't just capture the moment, it captures the context surrounding it — giving you the digital deity-like power to reshape your footage around it in post.

Between its HUD overlays, InstaFrame simultaneous capture, FlowState stabilization with 360-degree Horizon Lock, IP68 waterproof rating to 49 feet, and a new "twist-to-shoot" feature that allows you to twist the device back and forth to begin shooting, the X5 is a solo creator's dream come true.

With the post-production power to forgive a hundred cinema sins, the X5 is less of a camera and more of a film crew condensed into a device small enough to slip into a pocket. One that knows you're the main character, and makes sure your footage says so too.