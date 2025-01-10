The Aqara Presence Sensor FP300: Finally, a sensor that's battery-powered!

The term "smart home" seems rather quaint in 2024; almost every device you can get for the home nowadays has the potential to offer some internet or home hub integration. However, dedicated smart home devices that focus on unifying your home's smart controls or offering monitored security are still very popular.

Our time at CES 2025 brought one such device to our attention and earned our Laptop Laurel award for smart homes in the process: Aqara's Presence Sensor (FP300), a multiband sensor for the home that can run on just two CR2450 coin cell batteries.

Best smart home of CES 2025: Aqara Presence Sensor FP300

The smart home is a plugged-in world. Cameras, motion detectors, chargers, and more: Most need an outlet to work.

That’s what makes the Presence Multi-Sensor FP300 from smart home firm Aqara , which debuted at CES 2025, such a gem.

This Matter-enabled motion sensor that sensors to detect changes in light, temperature, microwave, and humidity runs on two CR2450 coin cell batteries, enabling you to stick it anywhere you'd like and not worry about the battery for two years. It’s something customers have been asking for since the debut of the wired Presence FP 2 sensor .

“A lot of our friends say that they wanted to install [a motion sensor] in another room without a power supply, and with the FP300, you can do that without a socket,” an Aqara rep tells Laptop Mag.

The battery-powered presence sensor will ship in the spring of 2025, and while company reps couldn’t give Laptop Mag a hard number on price, one said it will cost less than the FP2, which is $85.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product: Specifications Wireless protocols Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth Size 42 x 42 x 50 mm Operating temps 0 - 40°C Operating humidity 0 ~ 95% RH, no condensation Battery CR2450*2